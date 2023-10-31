Can you bake Christmas cake in an air fryer? I did, and this is how much quicker it really was

Put your air fryer to good use this Christmas and bake your Christmas cake in it - it’s much quicker than the oven and cooks just as well too.

Christmas is coming and for you avid bakers out there, it’s time to start thinking about making that all-important Christmas cake (if you haven’t already!). Preparing your Christmas cake a few months ahead is a great way to ensure this festive favourite has plenty of flavour come the big day, and feeding a Christmas cake with sherry, brandy, tea, or juice, will guarantee your cake is super moist and flavoursome ready to be enjoyed during the holidays - which is why I’ve baked mine in October.

Traditionally over the years, like most, I have baked my Christmas cake in a conventional electric or fan oven keeping it simple, however, now the air fryer has come into my life I have thrown caution to the wind and thought why not bake it in one of our best air fryers for families ? The question is, can you bake Christmas cake in an air fryer? And the answer simply is yes, you can. And it took half the time of the original recipe, cooked just as well, and tasted just as good. For those of you new to the air fryer world, an air fryer is essentially a mini oven that circulates air around the food to cook it quickly and efficiently. It’s said to be much speedier than a conventional oven and costs less to run too.

First, you need to make your Christmas cake mixture and decide on a recipe to suit. Now we have a variety of Christmas cake recipes on Goodto including Mary Berry’s classic Christmas cake recipe , and Mary Berry’s fruit cake , however, for my Christmas cake I made our easy Christmas cake recipe - a favourite that I’ve made a few years in the running and would highly recommend for those who are looking for a quick prep recipe with only a few ingredients.

How to bake Christmas cake in an air fryer

Before you get started you will need an air fryer that is big enough to hold an 18cm/7" round cake tin and the tin itself.

For the air fryer, I used my trusty Breville Halo VDF126 5.5L air fryer and for the cake tin, I used Lakeland Round Loose Based PushPan Cake Tin.

The cake tin needs to be suitable for air fryer use and must fit comfortably into your machine with a gap around the edges for airflow. Make sure you line the cake tin with baking parchment or grease the tin (depending on whether it's non-stick or not) before adding the cake mixture.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions below.

You will need:

3 large eggs

300g (10oz) plain flour

250g (8oz) butter, softened

250g (8oz) light muscovado sugar

1 tbsp ground mixed spice

Pinch of salt

410g jar of mincemeat

500g (1lb) dried mixed fruit

4 tbsp brandy

18cm/7" round cake tin lined with baking parchment

And an air fryer of course!