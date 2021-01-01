We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ll be surprised just how ‘normal’ these easy gluten-free pancakes taste.

Instead of making different pancakes for different members of the family, everyone will be happy to tuck into these gluten-free pancakes. Gluten-free flour is widely available in supermarket free-from aisles and in health food shops too. Sometimes it absorbs more liquid than standard flour so if the batter seems too thick, it should be the consistency of single cream, add a little extra milk or water if necessary.

Ingredients 100g gluten-free flour

1 egg

250ml milk

A little sunflower oil for frying

Sugar and lemon juice or your favourite topping, to serve

Method Place the flour in a bowl, make a well in the centre and crack the egg into it. Gradually add half the milk, stirring continuously until all the flour is incorporated. Beat well until smooth then beat in the remaining milk to make a smooth batter. If you have time leave the batter to stand for 30 mins, but it’s not essential.

Heat a little oil in a 20cm non-stick frying pan. Pour in enough batter to thinly cover the base of the pan as you swirl it around. Cook for about 1 min until the batter has set and is golden underneath. Turn it over using a palette knife and cook the other side for 30-40 secs until starting to brown. Slide onto a plate and keep warm while making the remaining pancakes, you should get about 8 from this mixture.

Serve with sugar and lemon juice or your favourite topping.

Top tips for making gluten-free pancakes

If you are avoiding cow’s milk you can use goat’s milk, coconut milk, soya milk or rice milk instead.

If you’re making pancakes for breakfast why not make the batter the night before. Pour it into an old milk carton and keep it in the fridge. Shake well before using.

Click to rate ( 78 ratings) Sending your rating