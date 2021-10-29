We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mix up your usual roast dinner and add a burst of flavour with these lemon roast potatoes with thyme.

While there’s a lot to love about traditional roast potatoes, we think these lemon and thyme roasties add a nice lighter twist to the classic. They pair perfectly with spring time dishes like roast lamb or baked fish, but are also a vibrant addition to your winter roast. Make sure you add the thyme towards the end of cooking time, so that the little leaves keep their vibrant pop of colour.

Ingredients 2kg (4 1/2lb) floury potatoes, peeled and quartered

100ml (3 1/2fl oz) olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

3tbsp chopped thyme

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Put potatoes in a large pan of salted water, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins. Heat oil in a large roasting tin until smoking.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and give them a shake to fluff them up round the edges, then carefully tip into the hot fat. Put in the oven for 30 mins, turning once or twice, then pour over the lemon juice, scatter over the thyme and cook for another 15 mins.

Top tip for making lemon roast potatoes...

For an extra kick of citrus, sprinkle over the zest of an unwaxed lemon just before serving.

