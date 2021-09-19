We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Banana, wholemeal flour, light muscovado sugar, buttermilk, and blueberries make these whole wheat blueberry muffins irresistible.

These mouthwatering muffins by celeb chef Gordon Ramsay have a naturally sweet flavour thanks to the banana and blueberries. Unlike our blueberry muffins recipe, this recipe uses wholemeal or whole wheat flour, which is a much healthier option. Wholemeal flour contains more protein and fiber than white flour.

Ingredients 2 very ripe large bananas

300g wholemeal or whole wheat flour

1½ tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of fine salt

100g light muscovado or brown sugar

284ml carton buttermilk

1 large egg, beaten

75g light olive oil (or melted butter)

200g blueberries, rinsed and drained

1tbsp demerara sugar

Method Heat the oven to 180°C (gas mark 4). Line a 12-hole muffin tin with muffin cases.

Peel the bananas and mash in a bowl, using a fork.

Mix the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt and brown sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the buttermilk, egg, olive oil and bananas. Quickly fold the ingredients together until just incorporated, taking care not to overmix. Tip in the blueberries and give the batter one or two stirs.

Spoon the batter into the muffin cases and sprinkle with the demerara sugar. These cases will be quite full.

Bake in the oven for about 20-25 mins until well risen and golden brown on top; a skewer inserted into the centre of the muffin should emerge clean.

Leave to cool in the tin for a couple of minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tips for making whole wheat blueberry muffins

This recipe would work just as well with raspberries or blackberries.

