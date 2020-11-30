We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make Gordon Ramsay’s chocolate truffles with this easy recipe. Gordon Ramsay’s mint chocolate truffles are perfect for special occasions as an edible gift at Christmas, Mother’s Day, birthdays and more.

We love how the sharp flavours of the mint contrasting with the creamy richness of the chocolate make these truffles so mouth-wateringly perfect.

This recipe by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is easy to make and perfect for doing with the kids, Gordon says; ‘At home, I’m raising my own little brigade of sous chefs, who are always willing to help with any recipe that involves chocolate and the possibility of licking the spoon – this one certainly appeals.’

Keep these for yourself or use them as the perfect homemade gifts – save money and make it personal.

Why not have a go at making our classic chocolate truffles with our simple and easy guide – the most delicious treat!

Ingredients 250ml double cream

250ml single cream

small bunch of mint

500g dark chocolate (about 70% cocoa solids)

130g butter, diced

130g clear honey

Coating (one or more of the following)

cocoa powder

crushed chocolate flake bars,

crushed amaretti biscuits,

finely chopped pistachio nuts or almonds

Method Pour both creams into a medium saucepan. Lightly bash the mint sprigs with a wooden spoon to release their fragrance and add to the pan. Heat very gently for 5-6 minutes to infuse the cream with the mint.

Meanwhile, break up the chocolate and place in a heatproof bowl with the diced butter and honey.

Strain the hot cream through a sieve onto the chocolate, butter and honey, stirring as you do so; discard the mint sprigs. Continue to stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth.

Pour the mixture into a wide, shallow dish, cover and chill in the fridge for an hour or until firm.

Scatter your chosen coating(s) on separate plates. Take the truffle mix from the fridge and, using a teaspoon, scoop out a portion and shape into a sphere by quickly rolling it in your hands. (Do this speedily to avoid the truffle melting with the warmth of your hands.) Toss the truffle in your preferred coating and arrange on a plate. Repeat with the rest.

Place the truffles in a shallow plastic container, seal and refrigerate until firm and ready to serve. Eat within 3–4 days.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s mint chocolate truffles Gordon says: 'Instead of mint, you might like to flavour the chocolate truffles with a splash of brandy, or grated orange zest and a little Grand Marnier, or even fresh chilli to give a surprising but delicious kick.'

