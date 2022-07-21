Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
It takes around 30 minutes to cook this healthy meal by The Body Coach, Joe Wicks. A delicious combination of zesty lime, crunchy cashews, and tender chicken breast.
Give your chicken a new lease of life with a flavour-packed cashew sauce. Gousto chicken grain bowl with zingy cashew sauce by Joe Wicks serves two but can easily be doubled if you're catering for more. This recipe uses chicken breast but can easily be swapped for chicken thighs. A delicious filling lunch or dinner option.
Ingredients
- 1 lime
- 1 garlic clove
- 25g cashew nuts
- 10g coriander & mint
- 80g spinach
- 130g bulgur wheat
- 160g blanched peas
- 2 British chicken breast portions
- 5.5g chicken stock mix
Method
- Before you start cooking, take your chicken out of the fridge, open the packet and let it air. Boil a kettle. Strip the mint leaves from their stems, discard the stems. Add the cashew nuts to a small bowl, cover them with boiled water and set aside to soften.
- Peel and chop the garlic clove[s] in half. Finely chop half of the garlic clove[s] (save the other half for later!) Roll the lime[s] with your hand on a hard surface (to release more juice) and cut in half. Season the chicken breast portions on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chicken breast portions and cook for 3 min on each side or until golden
- Once golden, reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped garlic and a couple of splashes of water to the pan. Cover with a lid and cook for a further 12-15 min or until the chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!)
- While the chicken is cooking, add the bulgur wheat, chicken stock mix and a pinch of salt to a pot with a lid with 200ml [400ml] boiled water. Bring to the boil over a high heat and once boiling, reduce the heat to medium. Cook, covered, for 7-9 min or until almost all the water has absorbed. Once done, remove the pot from the heat, fluff with a fork and set aside until later
- Meanwhile, wash the spinach and pat it dry with kitchen paper. Drain the soaked cashews and add them to a food processor with the mint leaves (save a few for garnish!), coriander, the juice of the lime[s], a handful of spinach (you'll use the rest later!) and the remaining garlic.
- Add 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] olive oil, 1 tbsp [1.5 tbsp] cold water, 1/2 tsp [1 tsp] sugar and a generous pinch of salt and pepper and blitz until smooth – this is your zingy cashew sauce. Add the blanched peas to a colander and pour boiled water all over them to refresh them.
- Stir the refreshed peas, remaining spinach and half of the zingy cashew sauce (save the rest for later!) through the cooked bulgur – this is your spinach and pea bulgur. Slice the cooked chicken.
- Serve the sliced chicken over the spinach and pea bulgur. Drizzle over the remaining zingy cashew sauce. Season with a grind of black pepper. Garnish with the remaining mint leaves.
Top tips for making Gousto chicken grain bowl with zingy cashew sauce
This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day, however, leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two days.
