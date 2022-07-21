Gousto lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Give that traditional rich, creamy and cheesy mac 'n' cheese a smoky twist following this Gousto recipe.

Prepared in just 15 minutes and cooked in just 30 minutes, this lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese by best-selling cookbook author Joe Wicks is a flavoursome midweek meal sure to become a favourite. Smoked paprika, chipotle paste and tomato paste infuse this dish with plenty of warming flavours. Light cheese and single cream cheese sauce make this a lighter option too.

Ingredients

1 red onion

​1 red pepper

​1 yellow pepper

​2 tsp smoked paprika

​150g macaroni

​16g tomato paste

​150g canned sweetcorn

​40g chipotle paste

​30g panko breadcrumbs

5.5g vegetable stock mix

250ml Oatly single cream

60g lighter cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ gas 7. Deseed the red and yellow peppers (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thin strips. Heat a wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium heat. Once hot, add the sliced peppers and cook, covered, for 4-5 min. Meanwhile, boil a kettle. Peel and slice the red onion[s]. Add the sliced onion to the pan with a pinch of salt and cook, covered, for a further 4-5 min. While the onion is cooking, add the macaroni to a pot of boiled water with a generous pinch of salt and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for 7 min or until it's cooked with a slight bite. Once done, drain the macaroni, reserving a cup of the starchy pasta water. Combine the panko breadcrumbs, smoked paprika and a pinch of salt – these are your smoky breadcrumbs. Grate the lighter cheese. Drain the sweetcorn. Once the onion has softened, add the chipotle paste (can't handle the heat? Go easy!), tomato paste, drained macaroni, drained sweetcorn, oatly single cream, the vegetable stock mix, a pinch of salt and 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] of starchy pasta water, then cook out for 3-4 min or until the sauce has thickened. Once thickened, take the pan off the heat and stir in the grated cheese. Give everything a good mix up – this is your lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese Transfer the lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese to an oven-proof dish. Top with the smoky breadcrumbs and put the dish in the oven for 10 min or until bubbling and crispy Remove the lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese from the oven and leave to stand until cooled slightly (this helps the flavours to develop and makes it easier to serve!) Serve the lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese in the centre of the table and let everyone dig in.

Top tips for making Gousto lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese

If you're serving this dish at a dinner party serve it in small pie dishes or oven-safe pots so each guest can have an individual mac 'n' cheese - this is a great idea if you're serving as a starter too.

Recipes from the Joe’s Feel Good Fuel range from Gousto, the UK’s best value recipe box with over 75 meals to choose from weekly. Visit Gousto.co.uk (opens in new tab)

