It takes just 20 minutes to prep this tasty salad using a handful of ingredients including shallots, pea shoots, and waxy potatoes.
Created by fitness expert and personal trainer Joe Wicks, this Gousto recipe of meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad is a hearty salad that is ideal for vegetarians. It's packed with plenty of nutrients from the broccoli and plenty of flavour from the Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, and garlic. This recipe serves two.
Ingredients
- 2 shallots
- 1 broccoli
- 1 garlic clove
- 50g pea shoots
- 300g waxy potatoes
- 30ml cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 6 Meatless Farm (or any veggie) sausages
- 5.5g Dijon mustard
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C (fan)/ gas 6. Boil a full kettle. Add the meat-free sausages to a baking tray. Put the tray in the oven for 25-30 min or until the sausages are cooked through and starting to crisp.
- Chop the waxy potatoes in half. Add the chopped potatoes to a pot of plenty of boiled water with a pinch of salt and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, cook for an initial 10 min.
- Meanwhile, cut the broccoli into small florets.
- Peel and slice the shallots finely. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic.
- Once the potatoes have been cooking for 10 min, add the broccoli florets to the pot and cook for 3-5 min further or until everything's fork-tender, then drain and return to the pot.
- While the broccoli is cooking, add the Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, chopped garlic (not a fan of raw garlic? Just add a little!), sliced shallot and chilli flakes to a very large bowl
- Add 1/2 tsp [1 tsp] sugar, 2.5 tbsp [4 tbsp] olive oil, 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] cold water and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up – this is your mustard and shallot dressing.
- Once the meat-free sausages are done, remove them from the oven and slice them on a diagonal into bite-sized pieces. Wash the pea shoots, then add sliced meat free sausages, boiled potatoes and broccoli to the mustard & shallot dressing and give everything a good mix up – this is your warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad. Serve the warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad.
Top tips for making Gousto warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad
This recipe would work just as well with meat sausages too if you're catering to both meat eaters and vegetarians. Just make sure you cook them separately.
Joe Wicks aka ‘The Body Coach’ rose to fame after his Instagram videos (opens in new tab) started to go viral. With 15-minute recipes and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts to do at home, Joe quickly became one of the most followed personal trainers in the country.
Gousto tandoori chicken Roti wraps with beetroot and carrot slaw
Ready in just 30 minutes, this mouthwatering tandoori chicken recipe is part of Joe’s Feel Good Fuel range from Gousto...
By Joe Wicks • Published
Gousto lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese
Mac 'n' cheese with a light, smoky twist courtesy of Joe Wicks and Gousto recipes. This recipe serves two...
By Joe Wicks • Published
Gousto chicken grain bowl with zingy cashew sauce
As part of Joe Wicks' Feel Good Fuel range at Gousto, this healthy chicken grain bowl with cashews is a real winner...
By Joe Wicks • Published
