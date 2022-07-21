GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It takes just 20 minutes to prep this tasty salad using a handful of ingredients including shallots, pea shoots, and waxy potatoes.

Created by fitness expert and personal trainer Joe Wicks, this Gousto recipe of meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad is a hearty salad that is ideal for vegetarians. It's packed with plenty of nutrients from the broccoli and plenty of flavour from the Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, and garlic. This recipe serves two.

Ingredients

2 shallots

1 broccoli​

1 garlic clove

​50g pea shoots

​300g waxy potatoes

​30ml cider vinegar

​1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes

6 Meatless Farm (or any veggie) sausages

5.5g Dijon mustard

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C (fan)/ gas 6. Boil a full kettle. Add the meat-free sausages to a baking tray. Put the tray in the oven for 25-30 min or until the sausages are cooked through and starting to crisp. Chop the waxy potatoes in half. Add the chopped potatoes to a pot of plenty of boiled water with a pinch of salt and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, cook for an initial 10 min. Meanwhile, cut the broccoli into small florets. Peel and slice the shallots finely. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Once the potatoes have been cooking for 10 min, add the broccoli florets to the pot and cook for 3-5 min further or until everything's fork-tender, then drain and return to the pot. While the broccoli is cooking, add the Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, chopped garlic (not a fan of raw garlic? Just add a little!), sliced shallot and chilli flakes to a very large bowl Add 1/2 tsp [1 tsp] sugar, 2.5 tbsp [4 tbsp] olive oil, 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] cold water and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up – this is your mustard and shallot dressing. Once the meat-free sausages are done, remove them from the oven and slice them on a diagonal into bite-sized pieces. Wash the pea shoots, then add sliced meat free sausages, boiled potatoes and broccoli to the mustard & shallot dressing and give everything a good mix up – this is your warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad. Serve the warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad.

Top tips for making Gousto warm meat-free sausage, mustard and broccoli salad

This recipe would work just as well with meat sausages too if you're catering to both meat eaters and vegetarians. Just make sure you cook them separately.

