This vibrant dish of lightly spiced tandoori chicken and crunchy carrot and beetroot slaw is a Gousto favourite, created by personal trainer Joe Wicks.

Tender chunks of chicken thigh marinated in ginger, yogurt, and curry powder seasoning pair perfectly with earthy beetroot and carrot slaw. Serve with Rotis and a sprig of fresh mint. A refreshing, healthy, and filling meal that serves two. The mango chutney adds a sweet kick of flavour to the recipe. The perfect weekend meal.

Ingredients

1 shallot

​30g sultanas

​250g cooked beetroot

​20g mango chutney

​1 tbsp curry powder

​5g mint

​1 carrot

​30ml cider vinegar

​15g ginger paste

80g natural yoghurt

250g British diced chicken thigh

4 rotis

Method

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Before you start cooking, take your chicken out of the fridge, open the packet and let it air. Combine the curry powder, half of the natural yoghurt, half of the ginger paste (you'll use the rest later!), a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper in a bowl – this is your tandoori marinade. Add the diced chicken thigh to the tandoori marinade and give everything a good mix up – this is your marinated chicken. While the chicken is marinating, preheat the grill to high. Grate the beetroot then add to a sieve over the sink and squeeze out any excess water. Top, tail and grate the carrot. Peel and slice the shallot finely. Strip the mint leaves from their stems and chop them roughly, discard the stems. Add the marinated chicken to a tin foil-lined baking tray and put the tray under the grill for 10-12 min or until the chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!) and starting to char – this is your tandoori chicken. While the chicken is cooking, add the grated beetroot and carrot to a large bowl with the sliced shallot, sultanas, cider vinegar, the remaining ginger paste, half of the chopped mint (save the rest for garnish!), 1/2 tsp [1 tsp] sugar and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up – this is your beetroot and carrot slaw Combine the remaining natural yoghurt with the mango chutney, 1 tsp [1.5 tsp] cold water and a pinch of salt in a small bowl – this is your mango yoghurt. Once the chicken is nearly cooked, heat a large, dry, wide-based pan over a medium-high heat. Sprinkle the roti with a little cold water. Once hot, add the roti to the pan and cook for 1-2 min on each side or until warmed through. To assemble, spread the mango yoghurt over the warmed rotis then top with some beetroot & carrot slaw and tandoori chicken. Garnish with the remaining chopped mint. Serve the remaining beetroot and carrot slaw to the side

Top tips for making Gousto tandoori chicken Roti wraps with beetroot and carrot slaw

If you want to cut down the prep time, you could marinate the chicken the day before. Add the marinade to the chicken and store it in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to be used.

Recipes from the Joe’s Feel Good Fuel range from Gousto, the UK’s best value recipe box with over 75 meals to choose from weekly. Visit Gousto.co.uk (opens in new tab)

