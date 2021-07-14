We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In this Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad recipe, each chicken breast is packed with a four-ingredient stuffing.



The stuffing is made from spinach, shallots, mint, and feta cheese. The flavour from the shallots and mint pair wonderfully together alongside the creamy feta cheese. Roast the chicken for just 25 minutes in the oven. Serve with a homemade salad made from cucumber, tomatoes, and red peppers. Drizzle in sherry vinegar and extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Ingredients 4 blocks frozen spinach

2tbsp frozen chopped shallot

2tsp olive oil

1tsp dried mint

100g feta cheese, crumbled

4 skinless chicken breasts

½ lemon

Splash white wine or sherry

½ cucumber, chopped

400g tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 large roasted red pepper, cut into strips

1tsp dried or fresh oregano

2tsp sherry vinegar

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method Defrost the spinach. Cook the shallot in the olive oil with the mint. Stir in the spinach, season well, then add the feta.

Make a deep, horizontal incision in each chicken breast to make a pocket. Stuff the spinach mixture inside and seal with a couple of cocktail sticks.

Put the chicken into a roasting tin, brush with a little oil, squeeze over the lemon and add the wine and a splash of water. Cook for 25 mins.

Make the salad by mixing together the remaining ingredients, then drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Serve the chicken with the salad and the pan juices drizzled over.

Top tips for making Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad

If the mint is a bit too strong for you in this recipe, use basil leaves instead as they will still flavour the dish, but the taste will be subtle.

