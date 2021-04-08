We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can whip up this filling and flavoursome green miso noodle bowl in just under 10 minutes.

This low-calorie green miso noodle soup is ideal as part of a 5:2 diet meal plan as it’s just 198 calories per serving. Infused with ginger, garlic, and soya sauce, this dish is full of flavour. It is bursting with vegetables too including asparagus, courgette, Tenderstem broccoli, peppers, and sugar snap peas.

Ingredients 2 miso paste sachets, (we used Itsu, availble from Tesco)

3cm piece fresh ginger, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

45g soba noodles

50g sugar snap peas

8 asparagus stems, sliced

1 courgette, spiralised into noodles

100g Tenderstem broccoli

1 yellow pepper, sliced

1 orange pepper, sliced

1tbsp soya sauce

Large handful coriander leaves

Method Pour 600ml boiling water into a pan, add the miso, ginger and garlic, then allow to gently simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Add the soba noodles and vegetables to the pan, and cook for a further 3-4 minutes, until just tender. Stir through the soy sauce and ladle into warm bowls. Top with coriander leaves to serve.

Top tips for making green miso noodle bowl

If you don't mind the extra calories, you can easily add prawns to this dish - they only take minutes to cook and they make this dish even more substantial.

This recipe makes two portions, which means that you can either share or freeze a portion to reheat on a day when you don’t fancy cooking.

You might also like…

Tom Kerridge’s miso stir-fried greens with fried egg

Jo Wicks’ miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens

Chicken miso soup

Click to rate ( 224 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week