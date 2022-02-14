Trending:

Green tea power smoothie bowl recipe

Click to rate
(18 ratings)
Sending your rating
Octavia Lillywhite Octavia Lillywhite
  • Vegetarian
serves: 1
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 5
Prep: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 247 kCal 12%
Fat 10.9g 16%
  -  Saturates 2.2g 11%
Carbohydrates 28.8g 12%
  -  of which Sugars 27.7g 31%
Protein 8.5g 17%
Salt 0.07g 1%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • A gorgeous green smoothie bowl for a fantastically healthy start to the day, decorated with crunchy seeds and fresh fruit.

    If you’re new to the world of smoothie bowls, you’re in for a treat with this green tea power smoothie bowl. Whereas you would sip a regular smoothie through a straw from a glass or a beaker, a smoothie in a bowl tends to be thicker. This allows you to add plenty of lovely toppings. As well as adding flavour, the toppings introduce contrasting textures to the smoothie. This recipe is packed with all sorts of good things, from cucumber and avocado to green tea. It’s an antioxidant powerhouse. If you’re feeling under the weather, it’s an immune-boosting  pick-me-up.

     

    Ingredients

    • ¼ avocado
    • 2 tbsp natural yogurt
    • Handful of baby spinach
    • 1 pear
    • 4cm piece of cucumber
    • Squeeze of lime
    • 100ml very strong green tea, cold
    • Handful of berries
    • Sprinkle of mixed seeds

    Method

    • Blitz the avocado, yogurt, spinach, pear, and cucumber in a blender, along with a good squeeze of lime and 100ml cold green tea, until smooth.

    • Top with a small handful of berries and a sprinkle of mixed seeds.

    Top tip for making this green tea power smoothie bowl...

    Try this with whatever combination of fruit you have to hand; it's a great way to use up your fruit bowl.

    You may also like...
    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Healthiest cereal 
    Low calorie breakfast

    Click to rate
    (18 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes