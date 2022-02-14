We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A gorgeous green smoothie bowl for a fantastically healthy start to the day, decorated with crunchy seeds and fresh fruit.

If you’re new to the world of smoothie bowls, you’re in for a treat with this green tea power smoothie bowl. Whereas you would sip a regular smoothie through a straw from a glass or a beaker, a smoothie in a bowl tends to be thicker. This allows you to add plenty of lovely toppings. As well as adding flavour, the toppings introduce contrasting textures to the smoothie. This recipe is packed with all sorts of good things, from cucumber and avocado to green tea. It’s an antioxidant powerhouse. If you’re feeling under the weather, it’s an immune-boosting pick-me-up.

Ingredients ¼ avocado

2 tbsp natural yogurt

Handful of baby spinach

1 pear

4cm piece of cucumber

Squeeze of lime

100ml very strong green tea, cold

Handful of berries

Sprinkle of mixed seeds

Method Blitz the avocado, yogurt, spinach, pear, and cucumber in a blender, along with a good squeeze of lime and 100ml cold green tea, until smooth.

Top with a small handful of berries and a sprinkle of mixed seeds.

Top tip for making this green tea power smoothie bowl...

Try this with whatever combination of fruit you have to hand; it's a great way to use up your fruit bowl.

