GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This healthy, simple green vegetable medley features sugar-snap peas, fine green beans and broccoli.

It's a perfect simple side dish to serve up with a Sunday roast, or a simple weeknight supper like cottage pie. It provides an attractive splash of emerald green to the each plate, and is packed with healthy vitamins and minerals. It takes less than 20 minutes to prepare this dish and is one of the easiest ways to serve up these vegetables. The speedy cooking means the veggies retain their vibrant green colour and crisp bite. Adding a little butter and lemon lifts the flavour and makes it feel a little bit more special than just plain steamed veg.

Ingredients

90g (3oz) sugar-snap peas

200g (7oz) fine green beans

1 head of broccoli, about 200g (7oz) in weight

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

30g (1oz) butter

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Use scissors to trim off the ends of the sugar snaps and fine beans. Then cut the beans into short pieces. Snap off the little florets (mini trees!) from the head of broccoli. Put the sugar snaps, beans and broccoli into a non-metallic serving dish. Add the lemon zest, butter and 3 tbs water and cover with cling film. Pierce the film several times with a fork. Microwave on High for 5 mins, until the vegetables are almost tender. Leave in the microwave for another 3 mins. Carefully remove with oven gloves. Take off the cling film — away from your face as the steam can scald you. Serve the vegetables with the chicken and potatoes.

Top tip for making green vegetable medley

Feel free to add in other favourite vegetables like shredded cabbage or florets of cauliflower.

How do you make green vegetables tasty?

Adding extra flavour that enhances - rather than overwhelming - the vegetables is the best way to do. Adding a little butter or lemon as we have here is a great start. If you want more flavour, toss in a few pieces of fried bacon or pancetta, or top with a little grated hard Italian cheese like pecorino or Parmesan.

You might also like...