The Hairy Bikers' apple and blackberry crumble recipe is the perfect winter dessert.

Hairy Bikers’ apple and blackberry crumble recipe is a real treat. You can’t beat this traditional British fruit dessert with a dollop of hot and creamy custard – it’s the ultimate comfort food. This apple and blackberry crumble recipe serves 6 people and takes around 1hr and 5 mins to prepare and cook. Our serving suggestions would be vanilla ice cream, homemade custard or a dollop of fresh cream.

Ingredients 3 eating apples, peeled, quartered and cored

2 Bramley cooking apples, peeled, quartered and cored

2tsp cinnamon

100g demerara sugar

300g blackberries

175g plain flour

1tsp cinnamon

140g soft brown sugar

35g porridge oats

180g cold unsalted butter

Method Put the quartered apples in a bowl and shuffle them around to mix them up a bit. Mix the cinnamon with the sugar in a separate bowl. Put half the apples in an oven dish and sprinkle with a third of the sugar mixture. Add the blackberries and sprinkle with the second third of sugar mixture. Cover with the remaining apples and add the remaining sugar and cinnamon mixture.

To make the crumble topping: Put the flour and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well, then stir in the sugar and the oats. Cut the butter into small cubes, add to the mixture and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture is the texture of breadcrumbs. Lay the crumble mixture on top of the fruit.

Preheat the oven to 170°C, gas 3 and bake the crumble for about 40 mins. Keep an eye on the top. The sugar should go golden, not black. Serve with homemade custard.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ apple and blackberry crumble There's no need to worry if you're short on brown sugar or you don't have any in the cupboard but you really want to make this dessert. Just opt for caster sugar instead, but use the same amount as listed in the ingredients. It may not taste as rich and deep as brown sugar, but it'll still do the trick!

