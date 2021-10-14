We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Halloween eggs are a great canapé that’s dressed to impress and spook your guests.

One of our incredible Halloween food ideas, these eggs are a take on the devilled egg and are equally as delicious as the classic food. They tend to shock anyone who’s offered a bite but then disappear quickly from the table and into curious mouths. So how do you create that tie dye effect? We’ve used blueberries for colour and a natural food colouring on the whites of these Halloween eggs but you could also try grated beetroot, frozen red currants or frozen strawberries for a pinkish effect.

Ingredients 12 large, free-range eggs

240g frozen blueberries

For the filling

1 avocado

1tsp lemon juice

black sesame seeds, for decoration

You will need

A piping bag fitted with a star nozzle

Method Place the eggs and blueberries in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then remove from the heat and cover for 10 minutes.

Remove the eggs one at a time and place on a sheet of kitchen towel. Lightly crack the shell all over but don’t peel the shell off. Place the eggs with cracked shells in a large bowl and cover with the blueberry cooking water. Chill in the fridge overnight.

The next day carefully remove the shells, cut each egg in half lengthways and scoop out the yolk. Blitz together the avocado, lemon juice, egg yolk and a pinch of salt so you have a smooth paste. Pipe the mixture into the hollowed out eggs and sprinkle a few black sesame seeds on each one to serve.

Top tips for making Halloween eggs:

Do be careful when cracking the shells, if you whack them too hard they will break through and mar the whites below. A light tap all over against a work surface should suffice.

You might also like...

Halloween cookies

Halloween cupcakes

Halloween recipes

Click to rate ( 27 ratings) Sending your rating