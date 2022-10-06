Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
It takes just five minutes to make this refreshing ghostly Halloween gin cocktail infused with mint, ginger, elderflower and lemon juice.
If you want to give this cocktail a true Halloween twist serve in spooktacular Hallween-themed tumblers complete with ghost straws. You could even pop in a drop of green food colouring to give this cocktail a ghoulish finish. This bitter sweet cocktail is not just for Halloween and can be served throughout the year thanks to the ingredients being available in all seasons.
Ingredients
- 3 slices of fresh ginger – each approx. the size of a 10p piece
- 6 fresh mint leaves
- 15ml simple syrup
- 30ml Conker Dorset Gin (opens in new tab)
- 15ml elderflower liqueur
- 15ml lemon juice
- 15ml soda
- To garnish: mint sprig
Method
- Muddle the ginger, mint and simple syrup.
- Add the gin and elderflower cordial, fill with ice and shake well.
- Double strain into a single rocks glass filled with one large lump of ice.
- Add soda and garnish with mint leaves.
Top tips for making ghostly Halloween gin
This recipe calls for simple syrup which means a plain, sugar-based syrup such as cane syrup or sugar syrup which you can buy in most large supermarkets or online with retailers such as Amazon (opens in new tab). You could also opt for other flavours too.
