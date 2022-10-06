GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It takes just five minutes to make this refreshing ghostly Halloween gin cocktail infused with mint, ginger, elderflower and lemon juice.

If you want to give this cocktail a true Halloween twist serve in spooktacular Hallween-themed tumblers complete with ghost straws. You could even pop in a drop of green food colouring to give this cocktail a ghoulish finish. This bitter sweet cocktail is not just for Halloween and can be served throughout the year thanks to the ingredients being available in all seasons.

Ingredients

3 slices of fresh ginger – each approx. the size of a 10p piece

6 fresh mint leaves

15ml simple syrup

30ml Conker Dorset Gin (opens in new tab)

15ml elderflower liqueur

15ml lemon juice

15ml soda

To garnish: mint sprig

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Muddle the ginger, mint and simple syrup. Add the gin and elderflower cordial, fill with ice and shake well. Double strain into a single rocks glass filled with one large lump of ice. Add soda and garnish with mint leaves.

Top tips for making ghostly Halloween gin

This recipe calls for simple syrup which means a plain, sugar-based syrup such as cane syrup or sugar syrup which you can buy in most large supermarkets or online with retailers such as Amazon (opens in new tab). You could also opt for other flavours too.

You might also like...