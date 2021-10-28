Insert the lollipop sticks into each marshmallow. Your child can happily do this task while you melt the white chocolate, either in a microwave in 30 second bursts, stirring in between until melted, or in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.

Melt the green candy melts in this way in a separate bowl. They will harden very quickly, so make the Frankenstein pops straight away.

To make the Frankenstein marshmallow pops: Pour the vermicelli sprinkles onto a plate. The vermicelli will be Frankenstein’s hair. Carefully break up your pretzels. Try to get a few short pieces, as they will be the bolts in poor Frankenstein’s neck! Your child can dip 4 marshmallows into the melted green candy, but make each Frankenstein one at a time as the candy will set very quickly. Make sure the marshmallow’s top and sides are completely covered. Tap the lollipop stick gently on the side of the bowl a few times to allow the excess candy melts to fall back into the bowl. Dip the top of the marshmallow in the vermicelli. Attach the pretzel bolts by gently pushing into the sides of the marshmallow. Use the black writing icing to add eyes and a stitched up mouth. Leave to set, preferably standing in florist’s foam or in a mug.

To make the ghost marshmallow pops: Use a rolling pin to roll out the fondant to about 1mm thick. To avoid a cloud of icing sugar, roll fondant between two sheets of greaseproof paper or cling film. Your little helper can now use a 2 ½ or 3 inch round cutter to cut out 4 circles of fondant. Ask your child to dip the top of each marshmallow into the melted white chocolate. Carefully drape a circle of fondant over each marshmallow and adjust to resemble a ghost.Your child can finish the ghosts by adding chocolate chips for the eyes. Use a little more melted white chocolate as glue. Leave to set, preferably standing in florist’s foam or in a mug.

To make pumpkin marshmallow pops: Pour the orange sprinkles into a plate. Your helper can submerge each marshmallow into the melted white chocolate. Gently tap the lollipop stick on the edge of the bowl so that any excess chocolate can fall back into the bowl. Now your child can roll the chocolatey marshmallow through the orange sprinkles, making sure that the marshmallows are completely covered in sprinkles. Use black writing icing to add triangle-shaped eyes and mouth to the pumpkin pops.