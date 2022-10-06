Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Shake up one or two of these blood-curdling Halloween Martini infused with Hernö Old Tom Gin.
This bright red Halloween Martini takes 5 mins to prepare and 15 mins to cook. The reason why cooking is involved as you need to make ginger syrup from scratch to get the best flavour in this cocktail. It doesn't take much to make, just three ingredients; water, white sugar, and fresh ginger. If you want to make this cocktail even more perfect for Halloween, swap the cocktail onions for jelly sweet eyeballs instead.
Ingredients
- 50ml Hernö Old Tom Gin (opens in new tab)
- 50ml beetroot juice
- 25ml lemon juice
- 1 tbsp ginger syrup
- 2 cocktail onions, to garnish
- 1cm dice kielbasa (or other smoked sausage), to garnish
- Black pepper, to garnish
For the ginger syrup:
- 250ml water
- 200g white sugar
- 200g fresh ginger, sliced
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- To make the ginger syrup: Add the water, sugar, and ginger to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar.
- Once the liquid boils and the sugar dissolves, remove the pan from the heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain and allow to cool.
- To make the Halloween cocktail: Add the Hernö Old Tom Gin, beetroot juice, ginger syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously then strain into a chilled coupe glass.
- Garnish with a crack of black pepper and a cocktail stick containing two cocktail onions and a small cube of kielbasa (or other smoked sausage).
Top tips for making Blood-curdling Halloween Martini
The ginger syrup can be made weeks in advance. Just store in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge.
You might also like:
- Halloween food ideas (opens in new tab)
- Halloween cupcakes (opens in new tab)
- Halloween cookies (opens in new tab)