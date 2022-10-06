Blood-curdling Halloween Martini recipe

A beetroot red Halloween cocktail made with gin, beetroot juice, and homemade ginger syrup...

Blood curdling Halloween martini
Serves1
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

Shake up one or two of these blood-curdling Halloween Martini infused with Hernö Old Tom Gin.

This bright red Halloween Martini takes 5 mins to prepare and 15 mins to cook. The reason why cooking is involved as you need to make ginger syrup from scratch to get the best flavour in this cocktail. It doesn't take much to make, just three ingredients; water, white sugar, and fresh ginger. If you want to make this cocktail even more perfect for Halloween, swap the cocktail onions for jelly sweet eyeballs instead. 

Ingredients

  • 50ml Hernö Old Tom Gin (opens in new tab)
  • 50ml beetroot juice
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp ginger syrup 
  • 2 cocktail onions, to garnish
  • 1cm dice kielbasa (or other smoked sausage), to garnish
  • Black pepper, to garnish

For the ginger syrup:

  • 250ml water
  • 200g white sugar
  • 200g fresh ginger, sliced

Method

  1. To make the ginger syrup: Add the water, sugar, and ginger to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. 
  2. Once the liquid boils and the sugar dissolves, remove the pan from the heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain and allow to cool. 
  3. To make the Halloween cocktail: Add the Hernö Old Tom Gin, beetroot juice, ginger syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously then strain into a chilled coupe glass. 
  4. Garnish with a crack of black pepper and a cocktail stick containing two cocktail onions and a small cube of kielbasa (or other smoked sausage).

Top tips for making Blood-curdling Halloween Martini

The ginger syrup can be made weeks in advance. Just store in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge.

