GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shake up one or two of these blood-curdling Halloween Martini infused with Hernö Old Tom Gin.

This bright red Halloween Martini takes 5 mins to prepare and 15 mins to cook. The reason why cooking is involved as you need to make ginger syrup from scratch to get the best flavour in this cocktail. It doesn't take much to make, just three ingredients; water, white sugar, and fresh ginger. If you want to make this cocktail even more perfect for Halloween, swap the cocktail onions for jelly sweet eyeballs instead.

Ingredients

50ml Hernö Old Tom Gin (opens in new tab)

50ml beetroot juice

25ml lemon juice

1 tbsp ginger syrup

2 cocktail onions, to garnish

1cm dice kielbasa (or other smoked sausage), to garnish

Black pepper, to garnish

For the ginger syrup:

250ml water

200g white sugar

200g fresh ginger, sliced

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

To make the ginger syrup: Add the water, sugar, and ginger to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Once the liquid boils and the sugar dissolves, remove the pan from the heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain and allow to cool. To make the Halloween cocktail: Add the Hernö Old Tom Gin, beetroot juice, ginger syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a crack of black pepper and a cocktail stick containing two cocktail onions and a small cube of kielbasa (or other smoked sausage).

Top tips for making Blood-curdling Halloween Martini

The ginger syrup can be made weeks in advance. Just store in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge.

You might also like: