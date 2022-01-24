We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A traditionally tasty corned beef hash with glossy eggs baked into the middle.

School dinners may have put you off corned beef for life but it’s worth reinvestigating hash and eggs on your own terms. It’s delicious, simple to do and very cheap. While you would struggle to categorise corned beef in the ‘healthy’ column (it has a high salt content… probably why it tastes so nice), this meal is reasonably low in calories, at 480 per potion. If you don’t fancy sourcing your meat from tins, you can find corned beef in the fresh meat aisle in many supermarkets, or the deli.

Ingredients 2 medium potatoes, about 400g (14oz), unpeeled and cut into wedges

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely sliced

½ can (175g/6oz) corned beef

A few shakes of Tabasco sauce

2 medium eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Cook the potato wedges in boiling water for 12-15 mins, until just tender. Drain well, then leave to steam-dry.

Heat the oil in a medium frying pan, add the onion and fry for 5 mins, until golden.

Cut the potatoes into smaller chunks, add to the pan with the onion and fry, without stirring too much, until crispy on the edges and underneath. Add the corned beef, crumbled into rough chunks, and the Tabasco. Stir in for a couple of mins.

Make two dips in the hash and crack an egg into each one. Put a lid on the pan and cook until the egg is just set. Season and serve.

Top tips for making hash and eggs

There are all sorts of additions you can make to a corned beef hash and eggs. Traditionalists may shake their fists at the prospect but recipes are meant to be adapted to tastes, and you should ultimately do what tastes best to you. You can swap the tabasco for some Worcestershire sauce, and if you like a bit of a kick, add some mustard - wholegrain, Dijon or English - to the meat. For a touch of green, add a handful of frozen peas along with the beef.

