Our hazelnut sandwich cookies require five ingredients; flour, hazelnuts, sugar, butter, and jam - simple.

If you’ve baked our easy chocolate chip cookies recipe but fancy something a little different, these nutty sandwich cookies are perfect. The recipe makes 12 sandwiches and you can swap the jam for chocolate spread to make them more indulgent.

Ingredients

200g plain flour

100g roasted blanched hazelnuts

125g caster sugar

180g cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

3tbsp jam – any flavour you like

You will need:

6-8cm and 3cm cookie cutters

Method

Whizz the flour and hazelnuts in a food processor to a fine powder. Add the sugar and butter, then whizz again until the mixture comes together to make a lovely soft dough. Lightly knead the dough several times to bring it together, then cut it in half. Roll each piece between 2 sheets of baking paper until roughly 4mm thick. Chill for 30 minutes until firm. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Peel away 1 sheet of baking paper and stamp out shapes from the dough using the 6-8cm cookie cutter. Cut out a window in the centre of half the biscuits using the 3cm cookie cutter. Arrange on trays. Bake for 12 minutes until firm and lightly golden. Leave to cool completely. Spread a little jam on the whole biscuits, then sandwich them together with a biscuit that has a window cut out. Dust with icing sugar to finish.

Top tips for making our hazelnut sandwich cookies

For the best flavour, buy blanched hazelnuts and then roast them yourself. Scatter over a baking tray and roast for 15 minutes at 160C Fan/Gas 4. Allow to cool before blitzing with the flour.

Do I have to use round cutters for sandwich cookies? No! You can use any shape cookie cutter you like. If possible it’s nice to use the same shape but in different sizes, for example, a big heart cutter with a smaller heart so you can cut away the centre. A small circle will look chic with any bigger cookie.

How can I add flavour to my cookies? Consider adding the zest of an orange or lime to the cookie dough for a delicious flavour boost.

How far in advance can hazelnut sandwich cookies be made? The assembled cookies will keep for a day or two in an airtight container. If you want to prepare the cookies further ahead, bake the cookies but only fill them when you want to serve.