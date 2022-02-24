We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Rolo cookies make for the perfect afternoon treat as they’re made up of classic cookie cups with a moorish Rolo centre.

A twist on the traditional chocolate chip cookie, these Rolo cookies are so moorish and a real winner for chocolate lovers. The caramel inside the Rolo pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the cookies when it melts in the oven, making for the best deliciously sweet bite. They’re so easy to make as well with just six ingredients and less than 20 minutes of your time, so these cookies are ideal if you’re looking for something to make in a hurry that’s sure to impress.

Ingredients 115g unsalted butter, softened

115g light soft brown sugar

1 large egg

225g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

12-16 Rolos

Method First of all, lightly grease your baking tins and preheat your oven 170C/325F/Gas mark 3. You can either use a mini muffin tin or a standard bun tin. Mini muffin sized cookie cups will make 16 tasty bites and the bun tin will make 12 slightly larger mouthfuls.

Weigh the softened butter and sugar into your mixing bowl. Beat the ingredients together until light and fluffy. An electric whisk will get the job done in just 2-3 minutes but if your child prefers to use a wooden spoon, it will take longer, so make sure the butter is very soft.

Now it’s time to mix in the egg. There’s no reason even the youngest child can’t crack the egg; just get them to do it in another bowl. You can then easily pick out any unwanted shell, before adding the egg to the rest of the ingredients.

Once your mixture is suitably light and fluffy, it’s time to weigh in the flour and bicarbonate of soda. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to bring everything together.

Use your hands to gather up small handfuls of dough. Roll the dough into a ball, between your hands, then place a ball into each hole in your tin. This is a great job for your little helper. If their hands get a bit too sticky, simply dust them with a little flour.

Leave the round balls of dough as they are and place straight in to the pre-heated oven. Cook mini muffin size for 10 minutes and the slightly larger bun tin size for 12-15 minutes.

Before the cookie cups come out of the oven, open up the packets of Rolos and have them laid out, ready to use. The cookie dough will start to firm up as soon as it comes out of the oven, so you will need to be prepared.

Once the cookie cups are cooked, take them out of the oven and push a Rolo into the middle of each one, straight away. The cookie cups will be very hot so be careful! Leave the Rolo cookie cups in the tin to cool. If you touch the Rolo centres before they are cold, they will collapse and lose their shape.

When the Rolo cookie cups are cold and the centres have set, take out of the tin and scoff!

Tips for making Rolo cookies:

Spice up your selection and switch out some Rolos for another chocolatey flavour like Maltesers, Toblerone or Terry's Chocolate Orange. Alternatively, create a crunch with an Oreo biscuit or chocolate Bourbon.

You might also like:

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies

Snickerdoodles

Click to rate ( 406 ratings) Sending your rating