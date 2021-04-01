We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low fat custard is high in flavour but low in calories.

Drizzle this delicious low-fat custard onto your pudding and enjoy guilt-free. A portion of this low-fat custard works out at only 75 calories per serving. It’s also incredibly easy to make and takes just 10 minutes to make from scratch. Swapping sugar for a sweetener and using skimmed over whole milk, considerably lowers the calorie content but still provides that great, gloopy custard taste. Serve with a classic apple crumble or stewed apples.

Ingredients 300ml skimmed milk

2tsp cornflour

4tbsp granular sweetener

2 medium egg yolks

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method Put the milk into a pan and slowly bring to simmer, remove from the heat.

Put the cornflour, sweetener, egg yolks and vanilla extract into a bowl and whisk together.

Gradually whisk in the warm milk.

Rinse out the pan, then strain the mixture back into the pan. Heat gently, whisking all the time until the custard thickens, it should just coat the back of the spoon. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making low-fat custard:

We’ve used vanilla extract here for ease and speed but you could scrape the seeds from a vanilla pod for a real extravagant punch of flavour.

