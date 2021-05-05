We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jo Wheatley’s lemon curd cupcakes with raspberry jam are infused with a light lemon curd and tangy raspberry jam. Both of which pair perfectly together.

Jo Wheatley, the winner of The Great British Bake Off in 2011, has created this cupcake recipe for Marie Curie Cancer Care’s Blooming Great Tea Party. Each soft, spongy cupcake is topped with sweet raspberry and lemon buttercream made from just four ingredients; unsalted butter, icing sugar, lemon curd, and raspberry jam. This recipe makes 15 cupcakes.

Ingredients 200g self-raising flour

200g margarine

200g caster sugar

3 eggs

1tbsp good lemon curd

2tbsp good raspberry jam

pink ball cake decorations or sprinkles

Raspberry and lemon buttercream

250g very soft unsalted butter

600g icing sugar

1 tbsp lemon curd

1tbsp raspberry jam

Method Preheat your oven to 170°C/340°F/Gas Mark 4. In a free-standing mixer whisk together the flour, margarine, sugar, eggs, and lemon curd until pale and fluffy.

Spoon into 12-15 muffin cases. Make a tiny indentation in each and add an eighth of a spoon of raspberry jam, then cover back over. Bake for 18-22 minutes. Cool on wire racks

For the buttercream, mix the butter and icing sugar together until pale and fluffy

Separate into 2 bowls then mix the lemon curd into one half and the jam into the other

Spoon alternative spoonfuls into a piping bag fitted with your favourite nozzle. Pipe two tone swirls onto the cupcakes.Decorate with pink ball cake decorations or sprinkles.

Top tips for making lemon curd cupcakes with raspberry jam

This recipe would work just as well with strawberry or blackberry jam instead. These cupcakes will last around 2-3 days in an airtight container. You may want to store with a piece of kitchen towel at the base of the container to absorb any extra moisture created from the jam and lemon curd.

