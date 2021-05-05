We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious raspberry and lemon cupcakes have a lemon zest-infused sponge and a sweet, raspberry jam icing.

The citrus flavour of the lemon and the tangy flavour of the raspberries pair well together. These refreshing cupcakes take just 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake. Each cupcake is hiding a single raspberry in the center of the sponge. This recipe would work just as well with fresh strawberries and strawberry jam too.

Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

225g caster sugar

225g softened butter or margarine

3 eggs

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

10 to 12 raspberries

For the frosting:

50g softened butter

1tbsp seedless raspberry jam

200g icing sugar

10 to 12 raspberries for decoration, shop-bought fondant flowers (optional)

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

Line a muffin tin with 10 to 12 cupcake cases.

Place all the ingredients except the raspberries in a bowl and mix with an electric beater.

Fill each cupcake case until two thirds full.

Push a raspberry into the middle of each cake, making sure the top of the raspberry is completely covered.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

When cool prepare the frosting by beating the jam and butter until smooth.

Add the icing sugar and beat until light and fluffy.

Pipe or spread over the cakes and top with a raspberry.

Top tips for making raspberry and lemon cupcakes

To make the raspberry and lemon flavour more intense in this cupcake recipe, add lemon zest to the raspberry buttercream. Store these cupcakes in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.

