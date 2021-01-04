We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to whip up something quick, easy and delicious for dinner, Joe Wicks’ almond butter satay chicken with Asian slaw is the perfect option.

Bursting with flavour, each tender piece of chicken thigh is lovingly coated in a rich, almond butter based satay sauce. The chicken is then fried in a pan to make sure it has a crisp finish. Served alongside a bed of freshly prepared veg, including red cabbage, carrot and a generous helping of coriander. This Joe Wicks‘ recipe really is packed full of fresh flavours.

This healthy recipe serves one and is the perfect amount for a hearty dinner. However if you’re looking for something a little lighter, just half the portion sizes and serve for lunch instead. Store the other half in an airtight container in the fridge and serve for lunch the next day. Delicious!

Ingredients 2 tbsp almond butter

1 tsp soy sauce

juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp coconut oil

200g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into large, bite-sized pieces

salt and pepper

¼ small red cabbage

1 medium carrot, peeled

handful of coriander

½ red chilli

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method First make the satay sauce. In a small bowl mix together the almond butter, soy sauce, juice of half the lime and 2 tablespoons of water.

Melt the coconut oil in a wok or frying pan over a high heat. Season the chicken thigh pieces with salt and pepper then put them into the pan. Fry for 6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile grate the red cabbage and carrot into a bowl. Roughly chop the coriander and finely slice the red chilli – remove the seeds if you don’t like it hot. Scrape the coriander and chilli into the cabbage bowl. Sprinkle in the sesame seeds and squeeze over the juice from the remaining lime half. Mix the slaw together, season to taste.

Come back to the chicken. Lower the heat, pour in the satay sauce. Bubble away, stirring for a couple of minutes, or until the chicken is cooked. Check by slicing into one of the larger pieces – the knife should cut through easily and the meat will have turned from pink to a whitish brown.

Pile the slaw onto a plate and dish up the satay chicken. Recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan by Joe Wicks, available to buy now (Bluebird, £18.99) Photography by Andrew Burton.

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ almond butter satay chicken with Asian slaw This recipe can be made ahead of time so the chicken has plenty of time to marinate in the satay sauce. When reheating this dish, remember to seperate the chicken from the slaw and reheat only the chicken otherwise the slaw will loose its bite and fresh flavour.

