If you’re looking for a low-carb option for dinner, Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens is a great choice. Its so easy to make and will only 15 minutes to cook in total too.

Each skinless chicken breast fillet is infused with a sage butter which not only adds a delicious depth of flavour to the meat, but also keeps the fillets moist so the chicken doesn’t dry out during cooking. The lemon-infused spring greens, which includes asparagus and peas, work wonders with the chicken too.

This Joe Wicks recipe serves one person but if you’re cooking for a family or couple, you could increase the quanities of the ingredients to suit.

If you’re low on asparagus or peas, you could swap them for other greens instead – how about spinch, tenderstem broccoli or fried leeks, all tasty options with this dish.

Ingredients 1 x 200g skinless chicken breast fillet

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

50g butter

Small handful of sage

1 clove garlic

100g asparagus tips

100g frozen peas

Pinch of dried chilli flakes

Juice of½ lemon

Green salad, to serve

Method Place the chicken between two pieces of cling film or baking parchment on a chopping board. Using a rolling pin, meat mallet or any other blunt instrument, bash the chicken until it is about 1cm thick all over. Drizzle the chicken breast with a little olive oil, rubbing it into the flesh, and season with salt and pepper.

Melt 15g of the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. When bubbling, carefully lay the chicken in the pan and fry for about 4 minutes.

Meanwhile pick the sage leaves and finely chop the garlic clove. When the chicken has had 4 minutes, flip it and fry for a further 4 minutes while you cook the greens.

Put the asparagus in a microwaveable bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and zap on high for 2 minutes. Chuck in the peas and cook for a further 2 minutes until tender.

Come back to the chicken. Melt the remaining butter into the frying pan, add the sage leaves, chopped garlic and chilli flakes. Cook for 1 minute more, stirring, until the sage leaves are crisp. Take the pan off the heat; by now the chicken will be cooked through. Check by slicing into a thicker part to make sure the meat is white all the way through, with no raw pink bits left. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken and sage leaves onto a serving plate.

Put the frying pan back on a high heat. Chuck in the asparagus and peas. Cook for 30 seconds more until the veg is warmed through, then squeeze over the lemon juice. Pile the veg onto the plate alongside the chicken and spoon over all those unreal buttery juices. Serve with a green salad. Recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan by Joe Wicks, available to buy now (Bluebird, £18.99) Photography by Andrew Burton.

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens Once cooled, store any leftover chicken in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly and serve piping hot when using up the leftovers.

