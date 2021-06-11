Joe Wicks’ Indian-spiced chickpea burgers with cauliflower raita and mango chutney are mouth-watering.
Top these golden, crisp chickpea burgers with homemade cauliflower raita made from just four ingredients; cauliflower, yogurt, lemon, and mint leaves. Sandwich between two brioche buns and serve with lettuce, fried onions, and a generous helping of sweet mango chutney.
Ingredients
- 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 3 tsp shop-bought curry paste (korma works well)
- grated zest of 1 lemon
- 10g coriander, stems finely chopped and leaves roughly chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 80g breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- For the cauliflower raita:
- 300g cauliflower
- 150g natural yoghurt
- juice of ½ lemon
- 10g mint leaves, finely chopped
- salt and pepper
- To serve:
- 4 burger buns, toasted
- 4 tbsp mango chutney
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 4 tbsp shop-bought crispy fried onions
Method
To make the burger mixture, place the chickpeas, curry paste, lemon zest and fresh coriander in a food processor and blitz until the mixture comes together. If you don’t have a food processor you can mash the mixture with a fork instead.
Mix the red onion and breadcrumbs into the chickpeas and shape into 4 patties.
To make the raita, shave the raw cauliflower with a mandoline or sharp knife into thin slices and place in a bowl. Mix together the yoghurt in a bowl with the lemon juice and mint, season to taste with salt and pepper and fold into the cauliflower.
Heat the coconut oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add the burgers and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown on both sides.
Assemble the burgers by spreading the base of the toasted buns with mango chutney, then topping with the lettuce followed by the chickpea patties. Pile the cauliflower raita on top of each burger and sprinkle with the crispy fried onions. Place the bun lids on top and squash down a little with the palm of your hand to serve.
Recipe from Joe’s Family Food, 100 delicious, easy recipes to enjoy together by Joe Wicks VIEW AT AMAZON | £10
Top tips for making Joe Wicks chickpea burgers
These Indian-spiced chickpea burgers are perfectly served 'naked' without the burgers buns and with a freshly made salad instead. Served simply with the cauliflower raita, one chickpea burger is just 250 calories / 8.7g of fat.
You might also like...
Lean in 15 more Joe Wicks recipes
Best Joe Wicks cookbooks
Joe Wicks chicken pie recipe