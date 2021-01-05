We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Joe Wicks? We've rounded up some of The Body Coach's best cookbooks including his most recent, 30 Day Kick Start Plan.



Joe Wicks wowed us in 2020, with his YouTube PE classes to help kids (and grown ups!) worldwide stay fit and healthy throughout the pandemic. By the end of 2020, he had 3.9 Instagram followers @thebodycoach. But Joe Wicks is more than just a fitness guru, he’s all about healthy eating too.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Joe Wicks cookbooks for 2021 including some old classics as well as a brand new book released just before Christmas 2020.

The first of Joe Wicks cookbooks, Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan is the best-selling diet book of all time. Since then he has published seven more diet books. Combining food and exercise, Joe Wicks helps people kickstart and maintain a healthy lifestyle. His recipe books are based on quick, easy and affordable meals.

Our guide will help you decide which one will suit you best…

Best Joe Wicks’ cookbooks for 2021

Joe Wicks’ 30 Day Kick Start Plan

Joe Wicks believes motivation for a new fitness and healthy eating regime is strongest in the first 30 days. This book capitalises on that idea. And it really helps you get the right mindset for a healthier lifestyle.

It has 100 tasty international recipes that are easy to cook up. Satay chicken with Asian slaw, Elvis pancakes or how about sage butter chicken, anyone?

They’re all designed for one, so just multiply per person – so much easier than subtracting from meals for four or six! Many of the recipes are meat-based but there are vegetarian alternative suggestions. Plus Joe Wicks really uses herbs and spices to good effect.

It has well-explained workouts to help you get your body in shape. But it’s the practical advice and tips that will really motivate you to get going and stay on track. Fans reviewing the book say it’s boosted their energy and helped them lose weight. Win-win!

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15: The Shift Plan

Joe Wicks’ first book and an all-time diet bestseller, this is your starting point. It will take you through the first 30 days and help you eat exactly what you need to fuel your workouts.

The idea is to have one carb meal on training days to help you get leaner and fitter. And the great thing is the portion sizes are pretty big, so you won’t go hungry.

All the meals are easy to prep – and yes they are mostly dishes you can rustle up in 15 minutes, though some take a little longer. It’s a good idea to stock up your store cupboard with herbs and spices, so you’re ready to roll.

Reviews are pretty unanimously positive. Those who’ve tried it not only love the recipes but also vouch for the plan’s effectiveness.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15: The Shape Plan

The second part of the 90-day plan, this ramps up both diet and exercise. Again, in this cook book everything is clearly explained and illustrated by Joe Wicks.

Instead of having one carb meal on training days, you will now have three. And there are four new HIIT workouts to follow, too, with resistance training.

The idea is to build muscle and increase your metabolic rate, so you can eat more, burn fat and stay lean.

There are 100 recipes to choose from, with the variety and simple appeal Joe Wicks does so well. Think quick chicken and mushroom risotto, Jerk tuna with rice and peas and a beetroot and raspberry smoothie… You get the picture!

Reviewers love the recipes and how easy they are, though some seem less enthralled by the exercises. It’s important to remember Joe is looking to change your lifestyle, not just your diet.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan

Here’s where the long term view comes in. Joe Wicks is aiming to help you transform your outlook on diet and exercise for good – and this part of his cook book takes you beyond any idea of quick fixes.

By now you should find your energy levels and fitness are way better, thanks to healthy eating and exercise. So if you’re determined to maintain your new-found fitness, there’s plenty of inspiration here.

One of our favourite recipes from this book is Joe’s banana and quinoa overnight oats – its the perfect option if you’re bored of the same old breakfast every morning!

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Veggie Lean in 15

Yes, he does vegetarian recipes too! With 100 veggie recipes, this is the cook book to choose if you want to eat less meat, or none at all. Creamy butternut squash pasta, vegan chickpea curry and Turkish eggs are some of our favourites. Best of all, the recipes can be made in 15 minutes. Joe Wicks also offers lots of tips on preparing ahead to make meal times even easier.

Reviewers enjoyed the recipes but several commented that Joe Wickes uses lots of eggs, butter and cream in the recipes, which makes them unsuitable for vegans.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ 30 Minute Meals

With over 100 delicious recipes that work well for families as well as individuals, this is the Joe Wicks cook book to choose if you have a little more time to devote to making meals. How about Bang-bang chicken stir fry, or a sausage and mushroom pie?

If you’re already a fan of his Lean in 15 basics – carbs following workouts or on active days – you’ll appreciate the labels. All recipes are either ‘reduced carb’ or ‘carb refuel’, making it easy to choose. But there are no exercise plans included in this book.

Reviews have responded enthusiastically to the luscious photography – and Joe’s trademark banter.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Cooking for family and friends



The best cook book to choose if you’re cooking on a larger scale, whether for your own family or guests.

Joe Wicks includes over 100 recipes, with mouthwatering titles like Roast Chicken with Celeriac Mash and Bacon Greens, BBQ Ribs with Dirty Corn, and Tandoori Chicken Thighs with Chapattis. The flavoursome dishes will all help to fuel your workout – and burn fat.

Reviewers commented on the friendly style of this cook book, and the tempting pictures, though some felt the recipes weren’t always easy to follow.

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ The Fat Loss Plan

With exercises aimed at every level of fitness, and plenty of easy recipes, this book has been very well received by Joe Wicks’ fans.

It’s targeted at those of us who have tried – and failed- to lose weight with ‘plans’ in the past. This is different because the recipes are hearty and filling, so you won’t feel deprived. It also includes five HIIT exercise plans. What’s HIIT? High-intensity interval training.

Reviewers enjoyed the pictures – not least of people who’ve had success with the Joe Wicks way of losing weight!

VIEW ON AMAZON

Joe Wicks’ Wean in 15

Working with a child nutrition expert, Joe Wicks has come up with a baby food guide. Inspired by his own adorable daughter, these recipes help give your baby the best possible start to a lifetime of healthy eating, from first purees to tasty finger foods and mini meals.

Video of the Week

Reviewers haven’t been as keen on this book, though, and have commented on the ‘preachy’ tone. But any parent knows that weaning can be an uphill struggle, and feeling guilty about what your child will or won’t eat isn’t helpful for either of you. So enjoy the recipes – but don’t expect miracles.

VIEW ON AMAZON

So if you’re looking to stay lean for life, it could be that Joe Wicks is your man…