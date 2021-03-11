We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks' halloumi fries make a delicious snack, that’s low in carbs and high in flavour.

Joe Wicks’ halloumi fries are the perfect compromise between healthy and indulgent. This delicious offering by the Body Coach is low in carbs, so it’s ideal if you’re trying to cut down on carbohydrates – or, it’s a no training day. Serve these breaded halloumi fries on their own or dipped into a quick tomato salsa. Joe suggests making a meal of it, adding avocado and a fistful of rocket for that extra dose of veg.

Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut oil

2 eggs

75g plain flour

150g panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp nigella seeds

2 x 250g blocks of halloumi, patted dry and cut into 1cm slices

300g fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped into 2cm chunks

juice of 1 lime1⁄2 red onion, finely chopped

1 1⁄2 tbsp chipotle paste

salt and pepper

1 avocado, de-stoned and cut into thick wedges

rocket, to serve

Method To make this Joe Wicks recipe preheat your oven to 180°C (fan 160°C/gas mark 4).

Spoon the coconut oil onto a baking tray and slide the tray into the oven to heat for 5 minutes while you crumb your halloumi.

Crack the eggs into a bowl and give them a whisk. Tip the flour and breadcrumbs into separate bowls and mix the nigella seeds through the breadcrumbs. Pick up a slice of halloumi and first dip it into the flour, giving it a little shake to remove any excess, then dip into the egg, again giving it a little shake.

Drop the slice into the breadcrumbs and flip around a couple of times to ensure it is evenly coated. Place the crumbed cheese onto a plate and then repeat the process with the remaining slices of cheese.

When you have a neat line of crumbed cheese, carefully slide the hot baking tray out of the oven and lay the cheese slices into the hot oil. Slide the tray back into the oven and cook for 3 minutes, then carefully flip the cheeses over and cook for a further 3 minutes, until the halloumi is warmed through and the breadcrumbs are golden.

While the cheese is baking, mix together the chopped tomatoes, lime juice, red onion and chipotle paste and season with salt and pepper.

Before serving, slide the baked cheese onto a clean piece of kitchen roll and dab off the excess oil. Serve with the avocado, the quick tomato salsa and a big fistful of rocket.

Did you know…

Halloumi is a popular Cypriot cheese with a high melting point, which makes it perfect for frying or grilling. Made from sheep, cow or goat’s milk, it gets its salty taste from the brine it’s preserved in.

