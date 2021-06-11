We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wick’s katzu chicken nuggets have a crisp, golden oat coating. Serve with a creamy coconut and peanut butter flavoured katzu sauce.

Make these delicious katzu chicken dippers with porridge oats and infuse with garlic and smoked paprika. Served with a homemade katzu sauce made from coconut milk, ginger paste, dark roasted peanut butter, and apple juice. This recipe serves six and takes just five minutes to prepare.

Ingredients olive oil spray

2 tbsp cornflour

salt and pepper

1 large egg, beaten

100g porridge oats

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic granules

380g chicken mini fillets

For the katzu sauce:

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tsp mild curry powder

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

165ml tin coconut milk

1 heaped tsp dark roasted peanut butter

1 tsp honey

60ml apple juice

1 tsp cornflour mixed with 1 tsp water

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan/gas mark 7), line a baking tray with foil, and spray it evenly with olive oil spray.

Place the cornflour on a small plate and season with salt and pepper. Place the beaten egg in a small bowl and season with salt. Place the oats on another plate and mix with the paprika and garlic granules. Dust the mini fillets in the cornflour, then dip them in the egg and finally roll the fillets in the oats to coat. Place them on your prepared baking tray.

Spray the top of the oaty fingers with an even coating of spray oil and bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until cooked through and golden on the outside.

While the chicken cooks, make the katsu sauce. Heat the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat, add the curry powder and garlic, and ginger paste and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, except the cornflour, and heat through until hot. Whisk in the cornflour mixture and allow it to thicken a little before removing from the heat.

Top tips for making Joe Wicks katzu chicken nuggets

You can prepare these katzu chicken nuggets in advance but we'd recommend cooking and eating on the same day for the best flavour and crispiest texture.

