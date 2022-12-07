Lamb meatball lettuce cups - a refreshing canape choice for those guests looking for a less filling option, with a healthier twist thanks to the lettuce cups.

Each lettuce is topped with a combination of red onion, red wine vinegar, feta, Greek yogurt, mint, pomegranate seeds, and za'atar. A crisp bite with plenty of flavour. The pomegranate seeds give a sweet burst of flavour in each mouthful. Make 20-25 using this recipe.

Ingredients

1 small red onion, finely sliced

2tbsp red wine vinegar

500g pack of 20 lamb meatballs

2 Little Gem lettuces

100g feta, crumbled

6tbsp strained Greek yogurt

3tbsp freshly chopped mint

Pomegranate seeds, to garnish

2tsp za’atar (or use a mix of sesame seeds and dried herbs)

2tbsp olive oil

Method

Heat the grill to high. Toss the red onion in the vinegar and set aside, stirring occasionally. Grill the meatballs for 10 mins. Meanwhile, give the lettuce a thorough wash, break into leaves and arrange on a platter. Mix the feta, yogurt and mint, and grind over some black pepper. Break the meatballs in 2 and arrange 1-2 pieces on each lettuce leaf. Top each with a couple of teaspoons of yogurt mixture, some slices of onion and the pomegranate seeds. Mix the za’atar and oil, and drizzle over them.

Top tips for making lamb meatball lettuce cups

Leaving the onion pickling in vinegar will make it more vibrant, and can be done well in advance.

