Lamb meatball lettuce cups recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Lamb meatball lettuce cups - fresh and packed with flavour, using shop-bought meatballs is a great time-saver...

Lamb meatball lettuce cups
(Image credit: Future / PHILIP SOWELS)
Makes20–25
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories100 Kcal5%
Saturated Fat3 g15%
Fat7 g10%
Carbohydrates3 g1%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jess Meyer

Lamb meatball lettuce cups - a refreshing canape choice for those guests looking for a less filling option, with a healthier twist thanks to the lettuce cups. 

Each lettuce is topped with a combination of red onion, red wine vinegar, feta, Greek yogurt, mint, pomegranate seeds, and za'atar. A crisp bite with plenty of flavour. The pomegranate seeds give a sweet burst of flavour in each mouthful. Make 20-25 using this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion, finely sliced
  • 2tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 500g pack of 20 lamb meatballs
  • 2 Little Gem lettuces
  • 100g feta, crumbled
  • 6tbsp strained Greek yogurt
  • 3tbsp freshly chopped mint
  • Pomegranate seeds, to garnish
  • 2tsp za’atar (or use a mix of sesame seeds and dried herbs)
  • 2tbsp olive oil

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Heat the grill to high. Toss the red onion in the vinegar and set aside, stirring occasionally.
  2. Grill the meatballs for 10 mins.
  3. Meanwhile, give the lettuce a thorough wash, break into leaves and arrange on a platter.
  4. Mix the feta, yogurt and mint, and grind over some black pepper.
  5. Break the meatballs in 2 and arrange 1-2 pieces on each lettuce leaf. Top each with a couple of teaspoons of yogurt mixture, some slices of onion and the pomegranate seeds. Mix the za’atar and oil, and drizzle over them.

Top tips for making lamb meatball lettuce cups

Leaving the onion pickling in vinegar will make it more vibrant, and can be done well in advance.

You might also like...

Video the Week

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Christmas Starter Recipes Christmas Recipes