A crisp potato hash brown served with runny yolk poached eggs and lean chicken pieces.

This Lean in 15 chicken with hash browns has everything. Runny eggs, crisp potatoes, tender chicken and spiced spinach. Hash browns are one of our favourite breakfast treats. However, they don’t often represent the healthy option. But in this recipe, Joe takes the fat content down and serves them up with high protein eggs and chicken. The result is a great balanced breakfast that will boost your energy after a morning workout or dog walk. Joe says, ‘If you’ve ever eaten breakfast in an American diner, you’ll know they often have their own version of sautéed potatoes. This is the Body Coach version and I’m sure you’ll be coming back for more.’

Ingredients 1 large potato

½ tbsp coconut oil

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, de-seeded and finely sliced

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 x 180g skinless chicken breast fillet, sliced into 1cm strips

2 eggs

2 tsp rose harissa

2 large handfuls of spinach

Black pepper

Method Put a saucepan of water on to boil.

Grate the potato, skin and all. Give the grated flesh a good squeeze over the sink to remove some of the liquid.

Melt half of the coconut oil in a small non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat and drop in the grated potato. Use the back of a spatula to flatten it out across the base of the pan. Fry the potato for about 5 minutes on each side, reducing the heat a little if you think the potato is burning.

Meanwhile, melt the remaining coconut oil in a second frying pan and chuck in the spring onions, chilli, tomatoes and chicken and stir-fry for 4–5 minutes, or until you are happy the chicken is fully cooked. Check by slicing into one of the larger pieces to make sure the meat is white all the way through, with no raw pink bits left.

Carefully crack the eggs into the hot water to poach, reducing the heat until the water is just ‘burping’. Cook the eggs for about 4 minutes for a runny yolk, then lift out carefully with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen roll.

When you are happy the meat is cooked through, add the harissa and spinach to the frying pan and toss together with the other ingredients until fully wilted.

Slide the hash brown onto a piece of kitchen roll and dab it to remove any excess oil, then plate it up. Top with the chicken and spinach mix and finish with the poached eggs and a pinch of black pepper.

Top tip for making Lean in 15 chicken with hash browns

Rose harissa is a Middle Eastern spice paste flavoured with rose petals. It gives a chilli kick to the spinach, as well as a sweet smokiness. It's available in most larger supermarkets, or you can find it online. If you don't have it, you can just use some chilli oil or a hot sauce such as sriracha.

