This leek, potato and pea soup is warming, creamy and delicious.

A leek and potato soup is one of the most traditional flavour combinations. In France it’s known as vichyssoise, and usually served cold. Our version also differs in that it’s uses a vegetable stock instead of chicken (great if you’re serving vegetarians). It also omits the acres of cream that traditional recipes include, which makes it much lighter. In fact, at 134 calories per portion, this is one of our lightest low calorie lunch ideas. Finally, it also includes peas, which gives it a lovely modern twist. If you’re short on time you can omit the garnish. Alternatively, reserve a couple of thin slices of uncooked leek and sprinkle these on the top before serving.

Ingredients 2 large leeks (about 500g), well washed

1 onion, peeled and chopped

30g butter

2 vegetable stock pots or cubes

1 large potato (about 250g) peeled and chopped

100g peas

For the garnish:

1 medium egg white

A pinch of saffron threads

1 level tbsp plain flour

Oil, for frying

Method Set aside a 10cm piece of leek for the garnish. Slice the rest of the leek and cook in a large pan with the onion, in the butter, until softened – about 10 minutes. Pour in 1ltr water and add the stock pots/cubes. Bring to the boil, add the potato and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the peas and cook for another 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the egg white in a small bowl, add the saffron strands and leave to infuse. Slice the reserved leek and put the separated rings in cold water. Whisk the egg white, then whisk in the flour and seasoning to make a smooth batter.

Blend the soup in a food processor until smooth (or keep it lumpy if you prefer). Season and reheat if necessary.

Heat some oil in a small pan, drain and dry the leek rings, then dip them in batter and fry until golden and crunchy. Drain on kitchen paper. Pour the soup into bowl, add crispy leek rings and seasoning.

Top tip for leek, potato and pea soup

Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge up to 4 days in an airtight container, or frozen for up to three months. Freeze it in portions for ease, and defrost before reheating. If reheating from chilled, give it a good stir and make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving. If you’re in a hurry reheat in the microwave but if you’ve got more time you could reheat on the hob.

