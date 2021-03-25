We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lemon meringue drizzle cake is bursting with zesty flavour.

Our lemon meringue drizzle cake has a moist sponge base, topped with lemon curd and crumbled meringue pieces. This recipe is based on our top-rated lemon drizzle cake – but, we’ve added extra orange zest to the mixture for an intense citrus flavour. When baked, decorate with lemon curd, mini meringues, and fruit zest.

Ingredients 175g caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

175g softened butter

3/4 level tsp baking powder

3 eggs

zest from 1 lemon

zest from 1 orange

To decorate:

2tbsp lemon curd

3 mini meringue shells, roughly crumbled

3 lemon sherbets, chopped

few pieces of candied lemon peel

Method Make our lemon drizzle cake to step 2, but add the juice and rind of one extra orange.

Once the cake has cooled, drizzle over a little of the lemon curd then scatter over the crumbled meringue, lemon sherbet pieces and the candied peel.

Drizzle over the rest of the lemon curd. Slice to serve.

Top tip for making Lemon meringue drizzle cake This cake is best made fresh especially when it comes to decorating. You could make the cake in the morning and then decorate in the afternoon ready to serve.

