This comforting lentil and chickpea soup is one of our favourite vegan soups infused with spices such as cumin, chilli, turmeric, and paprika.

Packed with protein, thanks to the lentils and chickpeas, this mouthwatering soup is sure to keep you fuller for longer at lunchtime. We’ve used vegetable stock in this recipe and red wine to add richness to the flavour and texture. You can swap the red wine for more stock instead, for an alcohol-free version. Serve with a crust or two of vegan-approved bread.

Ingredients 3 cloves garlic

300g cooked chickpeas

300g cooked lentils

1lb stock

2tbsp red wine

2tsp cumin

1tsp chilli powder

1tsp turmeric

1tsp paprika

1tbsp olive oil

Method Peel and finely chop the garlic. Put 2tbsp chickpeas aside.

Put garlic, lentils, remaining chickpeas, wine and stock in a pan and bring to the boil.

Add the spices, and simmer for 20-25mins until the lentils and chickpeas are falling apart.

Fry the remaining chickpeas in a little olive oil until toasted and crispy. Top the soup with chickpeas.

Top tips for making lentil and chickpea soup

You can use puy lentils, green lentils, red lentils or split peas for this.

