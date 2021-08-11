This comforting lentil and chickpea soup is one of our favourite vegan soups infused with spices such as cumin, chilli, turmeric, and paprika.
Packed with protein, thanks to the lentils and chickpeas, this mouthwatering soup is sure to keep you fuller for longer at lunchtime. We’ve used vegetable stock in this recipe and red wine to add richness to the flavour and texture. You can swap the red wine for more stock instead, for an alcohol-free version. Serve with a crust or two of vegan-approved bread.
Ingredients
- 3 cloves garlic
- 300g cooked chickpeas
- 300g cooked lentils
- 1lb stock
- 2tbsp red wine
- 2tsp cumin
- 1tsp chilli powder
- 1tsp turmeric
- 1tsp paprika
- 1tbsp olive oil
Method
Peel and finely chop the garlic. Put 2tbsp chickpeas aside.
Put garlic, lentils, remaining chickpeas, wine and stock in a pan and bring to the boil.
Add the spices, and simmer for 20-25mins until the lentils and chickpeas are falling apart.
Fry the remaining chickpeas in a little olive oil until toasted and crispy. Top the soup with chickpeas.
Top tips for making lentil and chickpea soup
You can use puy lentils, green lentils, red lentils or split peas for this.
