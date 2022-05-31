We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A vegetarian curry that’s also easy to make for vegans, and it won’t break the budget.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

This lentil and spinach balti is a really lovely comfort meal. It’s perfect for evenings when you just want some filling bowl food, but you can’t justify a takeaway. Packed with a good portion of green lentils, it’s a good source of protein. Then there’s also plenty of fresh flavour from the curry paste and coriander. If you’re serving to vegans, check the stock and balti paste are both plant-based, and serve with rice instead of naan breads.

Ingredients 410g can green lentils, drained

380g can leaf spinach, drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 red onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2tbsp balti curry paste

150ml vegetable stock

20g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 tbsp oil

Naan bread

Chutney

Method Heat oil in a wok, or deep sided frying pan. Fry onion until soft, add the garlic and fry for 1 min.

Stir in curry paste and gently fry for 1 min.

Stir in tomatoes, stock and lentils, bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 mins.

Stir in spinach and gently heat through.

Remove from heat, stir in coriander.

Serve with warm naan bread and chutney.

Top tip for making lentil and spinach balti...

You could use your favourite curry powder as an alternative to curry paste if you prefer. This will reduce the cost as well.