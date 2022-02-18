Trending:

  • Vegan
serves: 2
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 10 min
    • Tuck into a delicious stack of these dairy-free pancakes this weekend.

    Vegans and non-dairy dieters alike will love these tasty and so simple dairy-free pancakes – a great alternative to our classic pancake recipe. They’re an extravagant brunch option to enjoy and impress guests with at home. Plus the suggested topping promises a real flavour explosion in your mouth. There’s the sweetness of the blueberry coulis teamed with the creaminess of the Baileys Almande cream. We’ve then added a handful of pistachios to give it a nice crunchy texture. The recipe serves two but could easily be scaled up if you’re catering for more.

    Ingredients

    • For the pancakes:
    • 135g plain white flour
    • 1.5 tbsp cornflour
    • 1.5 tsp baking powder
    • 4.5 tbsp maple syrup
    • 1.5 tsp apple cider vinegar
    • 180 ml oat or other non-dairy milk
    • 4 tbsp olive oil
    • chopped pistachios, to serve (optional)
    • For the blueberry coulis: (optional)
    • 250g blueberries
    • 50g caster sugar
    • For the Baileys Almande coconut cream: (optional)
    • 2 cans of coconut cream (put in the fridge to chill the night before)
    • 2 - 3 tbsp Baileys Almande
    • Top with chopped pistachios - or
    • make any toppings you like instead!

    Method

    • If topping your pancakes with the blueberry coulis and Baileys Almande coconut cream, prepare these first.

      For the blueberry coulis:

      Put the berries and sugar in a small saucepan with 100ml water. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 4 mins until the fruit is softening but still firm. Allow to cool.

      For the Baileys Almande coconut whipped cream:

      Open the chilled coconut cream and scoop off the fat formed at the top of the can, beat together with the Baileys Almande in a mixer with the whisk attachment

    • For the pancakes:

      Heat a little olive oil in your best non-stick frying pan over a low heat.

    • Mix all the dry ingredients together.

    • Then combine the wet evenly and mix the two together, it should be evenly combined and thick but still runny.

    • For each pancake: Spoon some of your mix into the centre of your pan, rotating it to get a nice even round shape, fry for 20-30 seconds before carefully flipping with a spatula. Then cook for another 20-30 seconds or until done. This will keep well in the fridge for 2 days so you can pull it out anytime to make another pancake.

    • Lily Vanilli likes her pancakes served with the blueberry coulis, whipped Almande & coconut cream & pistachios but you could experiment with your toppings!

    Top tips for making dairy-free pancakes:

    It might seem like an excessive amount of baking powder in this recipe. But without the dairy, this is what will help make your pancakes fluffy.

