If topping your pancakes with the blueberry coulis and Baileys Almande coconut cream, prepare these first.

For the blueberry coulis:

Put the berries and sugar in a small saucepan with 100ml water. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 4 mins until the fruit is softening but still firm. Allow to cool.

For the Baileys Almande coconut whipped cream:

Open the chilled coconut cream and scoop off the fat formed at the top of the can, beat together with the Baileys Almande in a mixer with the whisk attachment