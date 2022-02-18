Tuck into a delicious stack of these dairy-free pancakes this weekend.
Vegans and non-dairy dieters alike will love these tasty and so simple dairy-free pancakes – a great alternative to our classic pancake recipe. They’re an extravagant brunch option to enjoy and impress guests with at home. Plus the suggested topping promises a real flavour explosion in your mouth. There’s the sweetness of the blueberry coulis teamed with the creaminess of the Baileys Almande cream. We’ve then added a handful of pistachios to give it a nice crunchy texture. The recipe serves two but could easily be scaled up if you’re catering for more.
Ingredients
- For the pancakes:
- 135g plain white flour
- 1.5 tbsp cornflour
- 1.5 tsp baking powder
- 4.5 tbsp maple syrup
- 1.5 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 180 ml oat or other non-dairy milk
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- chopped pistachios, to serve (optional)
- For the blueberry coulis: (optional)
- 250g blueberries
- 50g caster sugar
- For the Baileys Almande coconut cream: (optional)
- 2 cans of coconut cream (put in the fridge to chill the night before)
- 2 - 3 tbsp Baileys Almande
- Top with chopped pistachios - or
- make any toppings you like instead!
Method
If topping your pancakes with the blueberry coulis and Baileys Almande coconut cream, prepare these first.
For the blueberry coulis:
Put the berries and sugar in a small saucepan with 100ml water. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 4 mins until the fruit is softening but still firm. Allow to cool.
For the Baileys Almande coconut whipped cream:
Open the chilled coconut cream and scoop off the fat formed at the top of the can, beat together with the Baileys Almande in a mixer with the whisk attachment
For the pancakes:
Heat a little olive oil in your best non-stick frying pan over a low heat.
Mix all the dry ingredients together.
Then combine the wet evenly and mix the two together, it should be evenly combined and thick but still runny.
For each pancake: Spoon some of your mix into the centre of your pan, rotating it to get a nice even round shape, fry for 20-30 seconds before carefully flipping with a spatula. Then cook for another 20-30 seconds or until done. This will keep well in the fridge for 2 days so you can pull it out anytime to make another pancake.
Lily Vanilli likes her pancakes served with the blueberry coulis, whipped Almande & coconut cream & pistachios but you could experiment with your toppings!
Top tips for making dairy-free pancakes:
It might seem like an excessive amount of baking powder in this recipe. But without the dairy, this is what will help make your pancakes fluffy.
