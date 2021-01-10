Trending:

Blueberry pancakes recipe

Rachael Martin
  • Low-fat
makes: 15
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 5 min
    • Learn how to make these sweet blueberry pancakes in just four simple steps.

    This blueberry pancakes recipe is super quick to whip up and makes 15 pancakes. A change from the classic pancake recipe with lemon and sugar, this blueberry version is just as good. Plus, the batter couldn’t be easier to make and only takes a few minutes to prepare. The tangy flavour of the blueberries and the softness of the pancakes work wonders together.

    Ingredients

    • 150g (5oz) self-raising flour
    • Pinch of salt
    • 175ml (6fl oz) milk
    • 30g (1oz) butter
    • 1tbsp golden syrup
    • 125g (4oz) blueberries
    • Oil for frying
    • Golden syrup, to serve

    Method

    • To make the pancake batter, tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the salt. Gradually whisk in the milk to give a smooth batter. Warm together the butter and golden syrup until the butter has melted, and then beat into the batter. Stir in the blueberries.

    • Heat a frying-pan. Grease the base of the pan sparingly, using a sheet of kitchen paper dipped in oil. Spoon tablespoons of mixture on to the base of the frying-pan and spread them out to about 6-7cm (2½-3in) in diameter. Cook for about a minute, then turn over and cook for about 30 seconds longer or until both sides are a light golden colour.

    • Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining batter.

    • Serve pancakes with extra golden syrup drizzled over them.

    Top tips for making blueberry pancakes

    This recipe contains blueberries, which are considered a superfood thanks to their amazing health benefits. Blueberries are known to be a great source of vitamin C, as well as vitamin B6 and folate. So you know you’re getting some good health benefits from these pancakes too.

    We have these pancakes as a treat for breakfast but you can also serve them as a dessert. Just add a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a sweet pudding option.

    Try these pancakes with other berries, too - raspberries and quartered strawberries work well.

