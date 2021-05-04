We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These deliciously soft and moist lower-calorie red velvet cupcakes are just 255 calories per cupcake.

This recipe for lower-calorie red velvet cupcakes swaps regular red velvet ingredients for lower fat and lower calorie options including low-fat spread and low-calorie sweetener granules. Each cupcake is topped with a delicate cream cheese frosting. These cupcakes have to be one of our favourite lower-fat cake recipes.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

60g low-fat spread

15g low-calorie sweetener granules (we used Canderel Yellow Granules)

2 eggs

1tbsp dark cocoa powder

2tsp red food colouring

120ml buttermilk

150g self-raising flour, sifted

1tsp baking powder

2tsp white wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

For the topping:

50g/2oz low-fat spread

About 2tbsp low-calorie sweetener granules (we used Canderel Yellow Granules)

125g/4oz low-fat cream cheese, chilled

You will also need:

6 large cupcake cases

Deep 6-hole muffin tin

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and sit the paper cases into a deep 6-hole muffin tin.

Add the low-fat spread to the bowl of a food mixer then add the eggs and low-calorie sweetener and beat for a few mins until the mixture becomes light and creamy.

In another bowl mix together the cocoa powder and red food colouring then add to the creamed mixture and beat again until well combined.

Now turn the mixer speed to low and add the buttermilk, flour and baking powder and beat until it is all combined – it should be a fabulous red colour.

Pour in the white wine vinegar and salt and beat on slow for a couple more mins. The mixture will be fairly runny.

Carefully spoon the mixture into the cases, making sure no mixture spills. Put in the oven and bake in the oven for about 20 mins or until the cakes are springy when touched. Remove from the oven and let them cool for 10 mins. Then carefully remove the cupcakes from the tin (which will still be hot) and sit them on a wire rack to cool completely before topping.

For the topping: While the cupcakes are cooling, beat the low-fat spread and low-calorie sweetener together until well combined then beat in the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Spread or pipe over the cupcakes and top with a cherry.

Top tips for making low calorie red velvet cupcakes

If making these cupcakes by hand, use a large metal spoon to beat well in between adding the ingredients in order. After adding the flour use a folding technique to combine the ingredients.

The rich, deep red colour in these cupcakes is achieved by dark chocolate cocoa powder and red food colouring. We’d recommend using red food colouring gel for the richest colour.

Store these cupcakes in an airtight container or cake tin on the kitchen side for up to 2 days.

