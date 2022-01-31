We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A perfect weekend breakfast treat with sweet mango and piquant passion fruit.

These delicious mango pancakes are laced with fresh passionfruit. Both fruits count towards your five-a-day, so be generous with the portions – don’t be afraid to add a little extra on the side. You can even make it into a fruit salad with cubes of fresh apple and banana slices. This recipe makes about 15-20 small pancakes. We recommend serving them in stacks of 3-4 with mango and passion fruit in between. That means you should get about 5-6 servings from the recipe. If you prefer larger pancakes with your filling, check out our ultimate pancake recipe instead.

Ingredients 300g (10½ oz) plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

284ml (10fl oz) buttermilk (see tip)

6 eggs, beaten

25g (1oz) butter

2 ripe mangoes, cubed

Flesh of 3 passion fruit (optional)

6 tbsp runny honey

Greek yogurt, to serve

Method Sift together the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and make a well in the centre.

Combine the buttermilk with 100ml (3½fl oz) cold water. Pour into the flour a little at a time, whisking as you go until smooth. Beat in the eggs and a pinch of salt.

Heat a little of the butter in a small frying pan and spoon in about 3 tbsp of the mixture. Cook for 1-2 mins on each side. They are quite small, so you can probably do more than one in the pan at the same time.

Keep the pancake warm on a plate resting on top of a pan of lightly simmering water, covered with cling film, while you cook the rest of the batter in the same way.

Stack the pancakes with the mango and passion fruit, then drizzle with honey and serve with a spoonful of Greek yogurt.

Top tips for making mango pancakes

You can buy buttermilk in shops but it's really easy to make your own at home if you prefer. Just take as much milk as you require (half a pint, in this case) and add a tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Stir and leave in a warm place for 10 minutes. The milk will thicken and curdle slightly to make buttermilk.

