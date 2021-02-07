We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We love this maple roast gammon recipe served up with piles of buttery mashed potatoes and a light gravy for an indulgent Sunday lunch or dinner.

The sweetness of the sticky maple syrup glaze in this maple roast gammon recipe works perfectly with the saltiness of the meat. While you’ll find different methods for roasting gammon, we’ve gone for the half-boiled, half-baked method as it helps keep the meat moist and full of flavour. While boiling, adding beer, orange juice or stock will give added aroma and an increased flavour hit. It will also make a great base for gravy or a rich soup.

Ingredients 2kg (4lb) smoked gammon joint (boneless)

2 bay leaves

For the glaze:

4 level tbsp Amber No.2 Maple Syrup

1 level tsp ground cloves

Method Weigh the gammon to calculate the boiling time. It will take 25 mins per 500g (1lb), plus 20 mins, so a 2kg (4lb) joint will take 2 hours.

Place the gammon in a large pan and pour in enough water to cover it. Add the bay leaves to the water.

Place the pan on the hob and bring the contents to the boil. Reduce the heat and cover the pan. Simmer the gammon for the calculated cooking time, and then remove pan from the heat.

Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Lift the gammon out of the pan and place it on a board. Pour about 150ml (¼ pint) cooking juices into a roasting tin and discard the rest. Cut away any string or netting which is holding it in shape, and any skin, to leave a thin layer of fat. Use a small, sharp knife to cut through the fat in a diamond pattern. Mix together the maple syrup and ground cloves, and brush it over the top of the gammon.

Place the ham in the roasting tin with a small amount of cooking liquor and put the tin in the centre of the oven for 25-35 mins, or until the topping is a light golden colour. Remove the ham from the oven and transfer it to a warmed serving plate or board, cover it with foil and leave it in a warm place for about 10 mins before carving.

Why is gammon so salty?

When ham is being processed, butchers use large amounts of salt to cure the meat. To help reduce the salty taste of the meat you can soak your ham to help remove the excess. For the best advice, talk to your butcher about what they used to cure the meat as some ingredients will be stronger than others, however normally it might take between 12-48 hours to soak. You should change the water to fresh water every 12 hours to really maximise the effectiveness of the soak.

To freeze: Any leftover cooked ham can be packed into freezer bags and frozen for up to one month. Allow the ham to defrost before serving.

