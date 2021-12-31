We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This fruity prawn cocktail is a light and healthy version of one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

The retro classic prawn cocktail has been gracing dinner tables in the UK for decades. Even today, it’s still one of our favourite starters. Despite what you may have heard, it wasn’t invented at the Berni Inn in the 1950s. In fact, it hails from California, about half a century earlier. This fruity version is a fantastic low calorie lunch idea, with a tangy, fruity sauce and fat-free fromage frais instead of mayonnaise. For retro appeal, serve it in cocktail glasses, just like the chefs who originally used them during prohibition.

Ingredients 350g cooked tiger prawns

1 apple, cored and chopped

2 sticks celery, sliced

150g black or red seedless grapes, halved

2tbsp freshly chopped dill, plus sprigs for garnish

250g fat-free fromage frais

2-3 Little Gem lettuce, sliced into rings

3-4 cooked prawns, shells on, for garnish

Method Mix the prawns, apple, celery, grapes and dill into the fromage frais and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Arrange the lettuce on plates and top with the prawn mixture and garnish with a prawn and a sprig of dill and serve.

Top tip for this fruity prawn cocktail

You can use tiger or king prawns for this recipe - it doesn't matter as long as they are big and juicy. You should be able to find them pre-cooked and pink in the chiller cabinet at supermarkets. If you can only find grey, raw prawns, just boil them for 3 minutes until they turn pink and firm, then allow them to cool before you begin.

