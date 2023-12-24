These Mars Bar cookies are made with five ingredients and can be frozen and baked straight from the freezer
Our easy chocolate chip cookies recipe is very tasty but for something more indulgent these Mars Bar cookies are perfect. This recipe makes 12 cookies but it’s easy to scale up. Given how popular these cookies are bound to be, if you want to ensure you get your fair share making a double batch is essential.
Ingredients
- 100g lightly salted butter, softened
- 125g soft dark brown sugar
- 1 free-range egg
- 175g self-raising flour
- 3 Mars bars, chopped roughly into quarters
Method
- Put the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer until pale and fluffy. Add the egg and beat again until well combined. Stir in the flour until just combined, followed by the chopped Mars bars, mixing to combine evenly.
- Use a dessert spoon to shape the dough into 10-12 portions, then space well apart on the lined trays (they will spread as they cook). Chill for at least 1 hour. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/ Gas 4. Bake for 12 minutes until firm at the edges and still a bit soft in the middle. Leave to cool on the tray – they’ll firm up as they cool.
Top tips for making our Mars Bar cookies
You can make the cookies with mini chocolate bars or leftover chocolate treats from Christmas or Easter too. Alternatively, swap for a handful of roughly chopped nuts or some raisins if you want a fruity twist.
How to freeze Mars Bar cookies?
Freeze the shaped dough on lined trays until firm, then freeze in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Bake from frozen, adding about 3 mins to the cooking time.
Can you serve cookies warm?
Yes, these cookies are delicious when enjoyed warm from the oven. It’s important to allow them to stand for 5 minutes as they require a little additional cooking time. They will have a soft, slightly gooey texture but are excellent when paired with a scoop of ice cream.
Can I use unsalted butter for these cookies?
Yes if you only have unsalted butter it will work perfectly in this recipe. Add a generous pinch of sea salt flakes to the dough when you add the Mars Bar pieces.