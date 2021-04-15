We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mary Berry’s apple and lemon sandwich cake is the perfect accompaniment to your tea party.

Mary Berry’s apple and lemon sandwich cake is bursting with flavour and only takes 20 minutes to prep. The former Bake Off judge describes this as ‘the ultimate cream sponge’ and explains that the apple ensures the sponge is lovely and moist while the lemon-flavoured cream keeps it tasting fresh. For a speedy way to grate the apple, first core the apple and cut into pieces but keep the skin on.

Ingredients For the sponge

225g baking spread, straight from the fridge, plus extra for greasing

225g caster sugar

225g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 large eggs, beaten

2 eating apples, peeled, cored and grated (see tip)

icing sugar, for dusting

For the lemon filling

150ml double cream

3 tbsp lemon curd

Method You will need two 20cm (8in) round, loose-bottomed sandwich tins. Preheat the oven to 180˚c/160˚c Fan/Gas 4, then grease each tin and line the base with a disc of baking paper.

Measure all the sponge ingredients except the apple and icing sugar into a large bowl and beat with an electric hand whisk until combined. Fold the grated apple into the mixture, then divide between the tins and level the tops.

Bake in the oven for about 25–30 minutes until golden, well risen and coming away from the sides of the tins. Allow to cool in the tins.

Meanwhile, make the filling. Whip the cream into soft peaks, then lightly swirl in the lemon curd. Invert the tins to remove the cakes and then peel away the paper. Sit one cake upside down on a serving plate. Spread the lemon cream to the edge of the sponge, place the other cake gently on top to sandwich the cakes together.

Dust the top with icing sugar to serve. Extracted from Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £22).

