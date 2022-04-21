We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Delicate sponge bars topped with gooey marshmallows and a crunch of meringue.

These cookie bars with cake mix are a brilliant on-the-go snack, so different from classic chocolate chip cookies, but just as delicious. They have three layers of loveliness which you cook all at the same time. On the base is the cake mix, then in the middle is a marshmallow and chocolate chip mixture. Finally you top it with a golden sugar meringue layer which brings it all together. This recipe makes about 8 good size bars which are a brilliant addition to children’s lunch boxes, or as a mid-afternoon snack. You can swap the chocolate chips in the middle layer for raisins or dried cranberries if you prefer.

Ingredients 110g softened butter

225g granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 whole egg and 2 separated eggs

225g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

100g mini marshmallows

100g milk chocolate chips

150g light brown sugar

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and grease a 20cm square tin.

In a large bowl cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla, whole egg and 2 egg yolks and mix until smooth.

Sift the flour and baking powder together and add to the mixture. Mix until just combined. Pour into the baking tin. Scatter with the mini marshmallows and chocolate chips.

In a clean bowl whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks. Gently fold in the brown sugar until well combined. Spread over the top of the chocolate chips.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before cutting into bars.

Top tips for making these cookie bars with cake mix:

If you can’t wait until its cooled, serve warm with cream as a dessert.

