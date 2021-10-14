We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Give tradition a helping hand with this quick and easy version of the classic pud. This microwave Christmas pudding can be made on the day and takes just five minutes to cook.

This microwave Christmas pudding is also gluten-free and vegan. A classic Christmas pudding recipe will call for hours of steaming weeks ahead of the big day, but this one is quick and easy to throw together and pop in the microwave. Be sure to use a microwavable dish, and, of course, skip the addition of a silver coin with this recipe.

Ingredients 40g (1½ oz) gluten-free plain flour

30g (10z) ground hazelnuts

60g (2oz) dark brown sugar

20g (¾ oz) egg replacement powder

¼ tsp each ground mixed spice and cinnamon

40g (1½ oz) dairy-free spread

175g (6oz) mixed dried fruit

30g (1oz) apple, peeled, cored and chopped, optional

½ lemon, finely grated rind and 2tbsp juice

1tsp golden syrup

1tsp gravy browning (suitable for vegans)

2tbsp brandy

6tbsp soya milk

Icing sugar, for dusting

¾ litre (1¼ pint) pudding basin greased and a disc of greaseproof paper placed in the bottom

Method Mix all the ingredients together. Spoon into the pudding basin.

Cover loosely with a piece of greaseproof paper.

Microwave on high (calculated for an 800 watt oven) for 2½ mins and leave to stand for another 2½ mins, then cook for a further 2½ mins.

Remove the paper. The pudding won’t look fully cooked in the middle, so leave it to stand for 5 mins before turning it out and serving, dusted with icing sugar. Not suitable for freezing.

Top tips for making this Microwave Christmas pudding...

Walnuts or almonds will also work well in place of hazelnuts

Serve with Soya Dream, a dairy-free alternative to single cream

You might also like...

Figgy pudding

Plum pudding

Vegan Christmas pudding

Click to rate ( 211 ratings) Sending your rating