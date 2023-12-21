Our mince beef pot pies take 20 minutes to prepare and can be made ahead.

Cosy and comforting, these pies are best served with buttery mashed potatoes and some steamed greens. Mince beef pot pies are easy to prepare ahead and then simply glaze before cooking in a hot oven. This recipe would work well with other minced meats too like turkey or even Quorn.

Ingredients

1⁄2tbsp rapeseed oil

500g beef mince (5% fat)

2 red onions, peeled and chopped into wedges

200g chestnut mushrooms, halved if large and wiped clean

1 dried bay leaf

1 beef stock pot, dissolved in 200ml water

400g tin whole plum tomatoes

1tbsp tomato purée

3 drops Worcestershire sauce

500g puff pastry

1 egg yolk, beaten with a splash of water

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan over high heat. Add the mince and fry until browned, breaking up with a wooden spoon as it cooks, and season. Once well browned, transfer with a slotted spoon to a plate, leaving any fat in the pan. Fry the onions in the fat for 15 mins, until the edges are browning; add more oil if they look dry. Stir in the mushrooms, add the bay leaf, and fry for 2 mins more. Add the dissolved stock pot and let it boil for 2 mins, scraping any dark bits from the base of the pan. Reduce the heat and return the meat to the pan along with the tomatoes, tomato purée and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer gently for 30 mins, until the sauce is thick. Season well. Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Divide the filling between four 250ml pie dishes or one large 1 litre dish. Leave to cool slightly. Roll out the pastry to a 5mm thickness, large enough to cover the pies/pie. Brush the rim of each/the dish with beaten egg and lay it over the pastry. Leave a little overhang, then trim the excess. Press down the edge with a fork. Brush with the egg, then score the top. Bake for 25 mins until golden.

Top tips for making these mince beef pot pies

Here are our top tips to when it comes to making these mouthwatering pies including the difference between mince pie and mince meat pie as well as how to use puff pastry...

What is the difference between mince pie and a mince meat pie? A mince pie is a sweet treat often enjoyed at Christmas time. It has a pastry case and a sweet filling of soaked dried fruits, suet, and nuts. A mince meat pie is a pie with a filling made from minced meat, most commonly beef but you can also make a pie with pork, lamb, or even chicken mince.