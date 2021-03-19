We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This puff pastry mince beef pie is a traditional Scottish dish, also known as a mince round.

Our puff pastry beef mince pie recipe combines lean minced beef with carrots and onions, baked in a gloriously light and buttery dough. We’ve used ready rolled supermarket puff pastry, but you could always make your own puff pastry if you have more time. This pie takes an hour to cook, allowing the delicious meaty, beef stock to fill with flavour. Be sure to serve it with a hearty, homemade gravy and fresh greens, or broccoli, peas and runner beans.

Ingredients 1-2tbsp olive oil

2 onions, chopped

1 carrot scrubbed, trimmed and finely chopped

500g lean beef steak mince

1tbsp flour

300ml beef stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

320g sheet ready-made puff pastry

Beaten egg to glaze

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan add the onion and carrots and cook from about 5 minutes or until softened but not coloured. Add the beef to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until the meat has browned.

Stir in the flour and cook for about a minute stirring, then add the beef stock. Bring the meat mix slowly to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer gently for about 20 mins. If the mix is becoming too thick add a splash more stock.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool for about 5 minutes, then turn the meat mixture into a 1 litre oven proof dish.

Meanwhile take the pastry out of the fridge as instructed on the packet – about 10 mins before using. Brush the pastry rim with water. Gently drape the pastry over the dish, pressing firmly onto the edges, and tuck in the excess. Pinch the rim with your fingers or the prongs of a fork.

Make several slits in the top of the pastry to allow the steam to escape, then brush the pie with beaten egg to glaze and bake in the oven for 20-30 mins, or until the pie is golden brown, the meat is bubbling and the pastry is cooked through.

Top tips for making puff pastry minced beef pie:

Look out for sheets of ready rolled puff pastry; it means you don’t have to get out your rolling pin from the back of the drawer or get your work surface covered in flour.

