Minced beef stuffed peppers are hearty and delicious, but also perfect if you’re looking for a low-carb supper.

These mince beef stuffed peppers are filled with onions, mushrooms and flavoured with garlic and thyme. They’re also topped with Cheddar cheese, which brings all the ingredients together in a dish that’s both healthy and feels a little indulgent. Sometimes a recipe calls for a crisp, crunchy fresh pepper but this recipe works great with ones that have started to soften. While peppers are sold in supermarkets all year round, they are at their best between July and November as this is when they come into season. For a Greek twist, replace the cheddar with feta cheese and add some olives and parsley.

Ingredients 500g pack of mince meat

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

100g button mushrooms, quartered

Few sprigs of fresh thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 red peppers, halved and deseeded

100g cheddar cheese, grated

Method To begin making your stuffed peppers preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6/. In a large frying pan, begin to heat the onion and garlic before adding the mince meat. Brown for 5mins and drain off any excess oil. Return to heat and add mushrooms and thyme to pan and cook for further 2mins. Season and set aside.

Place the pepper halves upwards facing on a baking tray. Season them with a little salt and pepper and spoon the mince mixture into each pepper until full. Bake for 20-25mins until the peppers are almost tender. Sprinkle grated cheese evenly on each one and return to oven for further 5-10mins to melt and turn golden. Serve.

Tips for making minced beef stuffed peppers:

If you think the peppers are burning in the oven, turn down the heat slightly and cover with tinfoil.

