These Mini Egg cupcakes have a soft chocolate sponge and are finished with velvety chocolate buttercream. Top with Mini Eggs and enjoy.

Whip up a batch of these Mini Egg cupcakes in just four steps. This chocolate cupcake recipe is so easy to make, they’re ideal for making with kids – especially when it comes to decorating. These Easter cupcakes take just 10 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake. We’d recommend topping with three Mini Eggs per cupcake.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

275g plain flour

100g caster sugar

50g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

100g butter, melted

300ml milk

2 large eggs, beaten

1tsp vanilla essence

For the icing:

225g icing sugar, sifted

100g butter, softened

2tbsp cocoa powder

2tbsp hot water

For the decorations:

2x Mini Eggs per cupcake (24 eggs)

Crushed Flake, chicks (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C (gas mark 6). Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

To make the muffins, sift the flour, sugar, cocoa and baking powder into a large bowl. Mix the butter, milk, eggs and vanilla together and stir into the flour mixture. Beat until the mixture is just smooth – do not overbeat.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases and bake for 20-25 mins or until risen and firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

To decorate, beat the icing sugar and butter together. Blend the cocoa and water to a smooth paste and beat into the butter mix. spread over the top of the muffins and decorate with Easter eggs.

Top tips for making Mini Egg cupcakes

Swap the Mini Eggs for other Easter themed chocolates instead like Creme Eggs or hollow mini eggs instead. If you want to make these cupcakes extra chocolatey, push a Mini Egg or two into the cupcake mixture before baking.

